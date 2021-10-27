Two Michigan men's, women's basketball players make preseason All-Big Ten teams

The Michigan men’s and women’s basketball programs had a pair of players honored as the Big Ten announced its preseason all-conference teams this week.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Caleb Houstan earned two of 11 spots on the men’s side, while senior forward Naz Hillmon and senior guard Leigha Brown were named to the women’s team. Michigan State's Nia Clouden joined them.

Hillmon repeated as the Big Ten preseason player of the year, sharing the top honor with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, and was one of the three standouts to be a unanimous pick by the coaches and media. Dickinson, last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, was one of five unanimous selections in a group that includes Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who earned the conference’s top accolade.

Houstan, the highest-ranked 2021 recruit in the Big Ten, is the first Michigan freshman to make the preseason team and just the third first-year player across the conference to do so, joining a short list includes Indiana’s Romeo Langford (2018) and Ohio State’s Greg Oden (2006).

Dickinson’s and Houstan’s selections also mark the third time in program history that Michigan has had multiple players on the preseason squad, following Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III in 2013 and Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose in 1993.

The Michigan men’s team, ranked No. 6 in the nation, will play host to Buffalo in its season opener on Nov. 10, a day after the women’s squad, ranked No. 11, opens play at home against IUPUI.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

Men's preseason All-Big Ten team

(unanimous selection in all caps)

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Women's preseason All-Big Ten team

Grace Berger, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, IOWA

Monika Czinano, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Maryland

ASHLEY OWUSU, MARYLAND

Leigha Brown, Michigan

NAZ HILLMON, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Northwestern