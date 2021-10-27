Two Michigan men's, women's basketball players make preseason All-Big Ten teams
The Michigan men’s and women’s basketball programs had a pair of players honored as the Big Ten announced its preseason all-conference teams this week.
Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Caleb Houstan earned two of 11 spots on the men’s side, while senior forward Naz Hillmon and senior guard Leigha Brown were named to the women’s team. Michigan State's Nia Clouden joined them.
Hillmon repeated as the Big Ten preseason player of the year, sharing the top honor with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, and was one of the three standouts to be a unanimous pick by the coaches and media. Dickinson, last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, was one of five unanimous selections in a group that includes Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who earned the conference’s top accolade.
Houstan, the highest-ranked 2021 recruit in the Big Ten, is the first Michigan freshman to make the preseason team and just the third first-year player across the conference to do so, joining a short list includes Indiana’s Romeo Langford (2018) and Ohio State’s Greg Oden (2006).
Dickinson’s and Houstan’s selections also mark the third time in program history that Michigan has had multiple players on the preseason squad, following Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III in 2013 and Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose in 1993.
The Michigan men’s team, ranked No. 6 in the nation, will play host to Buffalo in its season opener on Nov. 10, a day after the women’s squad, ranked No. 11, opens play at home against IUPUI.
Men's preseason All-Big Ten team
(unanimous selection in all caps)
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
HUNTER DICKINSON, MICHIGAN
Caleb Houstan, Michigan
E.J. LIDDELL, OHIO STATE
JADEN IVEY, PURDUE
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Women's preseason All-Big Ten team
Grace Berger, Indiana
Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana
CAITLIN CLARK, IOWA
Monika Czinano, Iowa
Diamond Miller, Maryland
ASHLEY OWUSU, MARYLAND
Leigha Brown, Michigan
NAZ HILLMON, Michigan
Nia Clouden, Michigan State
Veronica Burton, Northwestern