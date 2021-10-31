Indiana-UM kickoff time on Fox announced

Michigan football will be playing in prime time for a third time this season when the Wolverines play host to Indiana on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines, coming off a 37-33 loss at Michigan State last Saturday, are 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten. They will face Indiana (2-6, 0-5) on Fox.

Indiana is coming off a 38-35 loss to Maryland last Saturday. Michigan has played two nights games, at home against Washington on Sept. 11 and at Nebraska on Oct. 9.

