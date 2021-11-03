Michigan's Erick All limited in practice, status for Indiana game up in the air

Ann Arbor — The availability of Michigan tight end Erick All, who leads the team in receptions, is unclear for the upcoming primetime game against Indiana.

All, who had a career-high 10 catches for 98 yards in the loss at Michigan State last week, was limping at the end of the game. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh offered a “we’ll see” on Monday when asked All’s status for Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium.

Tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh said Wednesday that All participated in a walkthrough on Monday and was at practice on Tuesday.

“But he didn’t do everything,” Jay Harbaugh said. “But I do think he’ll be back at some point in the week.”

All leads the team with 26 catches for 225 yards and has become a more integral part of the offense in the past three games, with 17 catches for 158 yards over that span. He was targeted 12 times against Michigan State, six times against Northwestern and four times at Nebraska.

“With guys like that, it’s just a matter of time because their habits are such that you just know they’re gonna break through when the opportunity arises,” Jay Harbaugh said. “I think everyone was excited to see him have those balls come his way (against MSU), which doesn’t always happen at the tight end position, especially at that volume. So it was cool to see the balls coming his way, him being ready for it, and him to make some of the plays he did. It was an outstanding game for him.”

