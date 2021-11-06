Live updates: Michigan football vs. Indiana

The show must go on.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of their in-state rivals a week ago, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines host Indiana at home on Saturday night.

Indiana is on a six-game losing streak and still looking for its first Big Ten win, making the moment ripe for Michigan to get right before a trip to Penn State next weekend.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Indiana at No. 9 Michigan

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► Line: Michigan by 19

► TV/radio: Fox/950

► Records: Indiana 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten East), No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1)

► Series: Michigan leads 59-10