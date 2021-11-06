Live updates: Michigan football vs. Indiana
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The show must go on.
After suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of their in-state rivals a week ago, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines host Indiana at home on Saturday night.
Indiana is on a six-game losing streak and still looking for its first Big Ten win, making the moment ripe for Michigan to get right before a trip to Penn State next weekend.
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.
Indiana at No. 9 Michigan
► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
► Line: Michigan by 19
► TV/radio: Fox/950
► Records: Indiana 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten East), No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1)
► Series: Michigan leads 59-10