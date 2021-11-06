Michigan bounces back, handles Indiana behind Hassan Haskins' career game

Ann Arbor — How Michigan would rebound from its first loss of the season was the theme of the week, one that was initiated by coach Jim Harbaugh, who challenged his players to be like a fighter getting up after being knocked down.

There was a players-only meeting two days after last weekend's loss to Michigan State spoiled the Wolverines’ unbeaten season to make certain that they collectively hit a reset button and focused on what Harbaugh called a four-game season.

That season began with a night game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium. It wasn’t a particularly enthusiastic crowd or performance, but the No. 9 Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) got the job done with a 29-7 win despite several key players suffering injuries.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 29, Indiana 7

Michigan now has back-to-back road games against Penn State and Maryland before returning home to face Ohio State in the regular-season finale. With Michigan State’s loss at Purdue on Saturday, the door opened ever so slightly for the Wolverines in the run for a Big Ten East Division title with three weeks of football left and all the teams in contention playing each other.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker scored twice on passes of 12 and 8 yards from Cade McNamara, Jake Moody had three field goals (he is now 21-for-23 this season) and Hassan Haskins set a career high in rushing yards and scored a touchdown.

Haskins became the primary rusher because he was the only experienced option. Blake Corum, the Wolverines’ leading rusher — he and Haskins each entered the game with 10 touchdowns — left the field late in the first quarter and returned in the second half with a boot on his right foot and leg. Corum was averaging 96.4 yards a game. Meanwhile, freshman Donovan Edwards missed his second straight game after Harbaugh earlier in the week said he was “working through something.”

For the Wolverines, Haskins was their running game. He tied a career best with 27 carries for a career-best 168 yards, including a 62-yard run. He also had one catch for 20 yards. Haskins averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

But Corum wasn’t the only injured player. Cornerback Gemon Green left the game early in the second quarter and did not return. In the second half, receivers A.J. Henning and Andrel Anthony also walked to the locker room with 8:16 left in the third quarter. At that point, McNamara had also been in the medical tent. He had been in the tent late in the game at MSU a week earlier and indicated he had been banged up but did not offer specifics.

While it wasn’t the most entertaining game, as evidenced by the fans departing with about eight minutes left, it was a win that now springboards Michigan into what Harbaugh might call a three-game season, starting at Penn State next Saturday.

Indiana is winless in the Big Ten and with a freshman at quarterback, Donaven McCulley, the Hoosiers couldn’t get much going after scoring in the second quarter. They were held to 195 yards, including 107 rushing.

Michigan had sacks from Taylor Upshaw and David Ojabo, his eighth of the season to lead the team. Fellow edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had four quarterback hurries.

