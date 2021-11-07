Down two backs, Michigan rides 'power horse' Hassan Haskins to victory

Ann Arbor — Not long after his career rushing performance, Hassan Haskins said he would gladly take as many carries as offered to handle during a game.

Haskins tied his career high with 27 carries for a career-best 168 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in No. 9 Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Indiana on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium. This was his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

There was more of a focus on Haskins, who entered the game as the team’s second leading rusher averaging 82.6 yards, when the team’s leading rusher, Blake Corum, left the game late in the first quarter with an injury to his right leg. Corum returned to the field in the second half in street clothes and with a walking boot on his right foot. Also in street clothes and out for the second straight game was freshman back Donovan Edwards.

Haskins and Corum have referred to themselves as "Thunder and Lightning" this year. Corum was averaging 96.4 yards a game and has 10 touchdowns. Haskins now has 11.

After the game, Haskins made clear he could have handled even more responsibility.

“My body feeling good,” he said, smiling. “I take however many carries they give me. I ain’t complaining.”

Haskins had a season-long run of 62 yards and also a catch for 20 yards during which he hurdled a defender.

After the game, edge rusher David Ojabo sat beside tight end Luke Schoonmaker and both were asked about Haskins as a threat in the run game.

“I don’t think they’ve figured out you can’t tackle him with one guy,” Ojabo said, Schoonmaker agreeing with that assessment. “It takes more than one person to bring Hassan down.”

Schoonmaker, who scored two touchdowns in the win, said he's just happy Haskins plays on their offense.

“He runs so hard every game," Schoonmaker said. "We don’t expect anything else from him. He’s consistent and a power horse. We’re lucky to have him.”

With Corum and Edwards out, Haskins said he did not let the pressure get to him of being the only experienced back available

“Keep a level head, (stay) calm and do what I do best — play football,” Haskins said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he spoke to Corum after the game.

“I don’t think it’s serious,” Harbaugh said of his injury. “I don’t know if it’s mild, but it’s somewhere less than serious.”

Haskins said he has been praying for Corum to heal quickly and did have a chance to speak to him after the game.

“He said he’ll be back soon,” Haskins said. “Blake is a tough guy. I think everything will be all right.”

Power duo

Ojabo got his eighth sack of the season and a Big Ten-leading fourth forced fumble on a strip-sack in the first half. He has had at least one sack in the last five games.

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson led the team with four quarterback hurries. He has seven sacks this season.

“David Ojabo keeps getting better and better,” Harbaugh said. “Aidan on one side, David Ojabo on the other. They’re both getting to the quarterback.”

Getting his kicks

Kicker Jake Moody continues to be the model of consistency and is now 21-for-23 on field goals this season. He entered the game as the No. 9 scorer nationally, averaging 10.6 points a game, and added 11 points against the Hoosiers.

“He’s putting together a heck of a year,” Harbaugh said. “Have very high confidence in Jake Moody. Been very steady and very good. Very important.”

Moody made four field goals in the loss at MSU and had a four field-goal game against Nebraska. Against Indiana, he made two 34-yard field goals and one from 32 yards. While his efficiency has been a highlight for Michigan, it also illuminates the lack of touchdowns scored in the red zone.

Michigan entered the game ranked 84th nationally in touchdown percentage in the red zone and Harbaugh said this week improving that total is a priority. Schoonmaker’s two touchdowns, from 12 and 8 yards, were red-zone scores.

Not focused on MSU

A week after beating Michigan, Michigan State lost at Purdue on Saturday.

When the outcome appeared on the Michigan Stadium scoreboard, the crowd of 109,890 cheered. That’s when the players said they took note of the loss.

“We weren’t focused on Michigan State,” Schoonmaker said. “When the crowd roared, I’m pretty sure everybody looked up and saw they lost.”

Ojabo echoed the moment of realization.

“The crowd got pretty excited about that one,” he said. “That’s when I kinda figured it out.”

