Kickoff time, broadcast info set for Michigan's matchup with Penn State
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan's game at Penn State next week will kick off at noon from Beaver Stadium and will be carried by ABC, the Big Ten announced early Sunday.
The No. 9 Wolverines are 8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten and trying to keep alive their hopes of winning a Big Ten East Division championship. The Wolverines are coming off a 29-7 victory over Indiana on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium.
Penn State, ranked No. 22, defeated Maryland, 31-14, Saturday to improve to 6-3, 3-3 Big Ten.
