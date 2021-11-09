No. 10/11 UM women aim to live up to best preseason ranking ever

Ann Arbor — The Michigan women’s basketball team, which set program history last season reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, embarks on this season with bigger goals and an even higher bar.

Success has a way of doing that, after all.

Michigan, fueled, in part, by Naz Hillmon, one of the best players in the country, is ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll, the first time the Wolverines have ever been ranked that high in any poll. They were set to open Tuesday night against IUPUI at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines return 11 players from last year’s team that went 16-6, including Hillmon, who averaged 23.9 points a game and 11.3 rebounds and was named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. Also back are Leigha Brown (18.2 points), Amy Dilk (7.7 points) and Danielle Rauch (2.3). Hillmon and Rauch are the captains.

Under coach Kim Barnes Arico, entering her 10th season at Michigan, the Wolverines made their deepest tournament run before falling to Baylor, 78-75, in overtime in the Sweet 16. Barnes Arico is the winningest coach in program history (193-102, .654) and has led the team to at least 20 wins in eight of her previous nine seasons.

It was last year’s tournament, though, that has elevated a program that has continued to take significant steps under Arico.

“Oh, 100%,” Rauch said. “And I can't say that without giving credit to the people that came before us, because they're incredible. Coach always talks about how you might not always see the benefits during your time, but you're planting that seed, and you're building that foundation now, so that the legacy will continue.

“We give so much credit to the people that came before us because now Michigan women’s basketball is on the map, and we are getting the recognition we deserve, but it wouldn't have been possible without the people before us.”

While Hillmon has received most of the accolades for her performance and leadership last season, it was Rauch who, thrust into action during the postseason, helped take the Wolverines to a new level. Rauch, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, had been averaging 1.9 minutes a game but with the absence of starter Amy Dilk, who missed the tournament because of a medical issue, she had to step in.

Rauch, now a captain, had long been praised for her work ethic, always training, always encouraging her teammates although she wasn’t seeing much playing time. Rauch worked hard, even on her own, away from practice, in case she was needed.

“For someone to have the discipline and the structure to do it, I think they are few and far between,” Barnes Arico said. “When you don't see any success, and when you're working your butt off, and you're practicing hard every single day, and you're grinding, and you come in the morning and you stay late at night, and you do everything in your power and you still don't play, it's easy to quit, it's easy to give up.

“And most people do or they waver until they get some playing time, a taste of some success and then they get rejuvenated. Well, Danielle didn't even have much of a taste of success and continued with that laser focus. I think that's really special. And when she says she's going to do that, and then be ready to take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself, I can't think of a better example of when that happened in the NCAA tournament.”

More: UM's Kim Barnes Arico will earn at least $850K a year under new contract

Arico made clear Rauch is self-motivated and would not claim this a result of her coaching.

“It has zero to do with me,” Arico said. “That is 100% Danielle Rauch, and she deserves 100% of the credit for being ready, because she just she put in that time she put in that effort, and she never wavered. And those are the those are the greatest moments as a coach to watch somebody’s success like that.”

Rauch said she has always been determined and a self-starter.

“Growing up, that's kind of how I always played,” she said. “I always played with a chip on my shoulder. I actually grew up playing with boys, so being one of the only girls playing with a bunch of boys, I had to find a way to make myself known and stand out. Working really hard, being really scrappy, especially now being in college and being pretty under-sized, just finding ways that's going to separate me from everybody else.

“That's been my motor, and it's one thing that I have complete control over, so that's one thing that I really focus on. I can't really can't really count how many shots I'm gonna make in a game and all that kind of stuff, but I can control how hard I go every single possession.”

She’s not done, of course. Rauch, as a senior and a captain, hopes to instill her work ethic in the younger players. It’s all about leaving a legacy and building on that foundation she described. Having that postseason run and being such a vital part of the team’s success has propelled her into this season.

“It was definitely really cool to just kind of see everything come together,” Rauch said.

That's part of her legacy and now it's about adding another layer to Michigan's.

