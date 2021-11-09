No. 9 UM will try to channel energy in road test at Penn State

Winning on the road is never easy in any sport. That's why playing at home is a luxury, and all that talk about home-field advantage actually has legitimacy.

It has been particularly difficult for Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh in games against top-15 opponents. The Wolverines are winless in nine tries, including a 37-33 loss to Michigan State.

Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) is ranked No. 9 and now faces back-to-back road games, first at No. 23 Penn State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday and then at Maryland before returning home to face Ohio State. That the Nittany Lions are ranked outside of the top 15 doesn’t make them less threatening an opponent on the road for the Wolverines.

The game will be at Beaver Stadium in what the school has dubbed a “Helmet Stripe” game, essentially a modified “Whiteout” for which the stadium is famous. Fans in the section at the 50-yard line will be in blue, like the stripe on the Penn State helmet. Beaver Stadium, with a seating capacity of 106,572, is the second largest stadium behind Michigan Stadium and, particularly in the Whiteout setting, can be intimidating to opposing teams.

More: 'The film doesn't lie': Big Ten admits flubbing key calls in UM-MSU game, Harbaugh says

Among Michigan players, the talk all season and even going back to the spring, was the new vibe within the team. That is partly because of the mostly newer, younger coaching staff, the players have said. With that vibe change, the players initiated the approach of feeling at home in road stadiums. At Wisconsin they joined in with the crowd dancing and jumping to “Jump Around” and at Nebraska they enthusiastically joined in dancing to “Thunderstruck.”

“The one thing I think has changed for us this year is using another opponent’s crowd for us,” defensive end Taylor Upshaw said Monday. “We like that. I know I like it. The defensive coaches like it, and it’s fun for us. It’s not a scary thing. We want to be able to prove that we can get big wins on the road. So that’s our mentality.”

Michigan is 2-1 on the road so far this season, including the loss to rival MSU. The Wolverines said they want to bounce back with a road win at Penn State.

“It’s a really loud stadium,” defensive tackle Donovan Jeter said. “Everybody knows that. for these games, execution has got to be high. We’re both really talented teams, got big guys to match up with each other. It’s really just about who’s going to consistently execute.”

Harbaugh said Monday night on his radio show that he will know more mid-week about the status of several players who were injured against Indiana last Saturday. Leading rusher Blake Corum left the game with an apparent injury to his right leg and returned to the sideline in a walking boot. Receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning also left the game with undisclosed injuries, as did cornerback Gemon Green.

“Most of those guys you mentioned have a chance (to return at Penn State) and some a real good chance,” Harbaugh said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show to host Jon Jansen. “I’d say real probable on most of the guys you mentioned.”

Tight end Erick All, who has become a more frequent target of quarterback Cade McNamara the last three games, was in uniform but did not play against IU. He appeared to injure his ankle late in the game at MSU. Freshman running back Donovan Edwards missed his second-straight game because of an undisclosed injury.

The Wolverines will not only have to deal with the rowdy crowd at Beaver Stadium but a Penn State defense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, yielding 16.7 points a game. Michigan’s two previous two meetings at Penn State were under the lights for the Nittany Lions’ annual Whiteout game, but this game will kick off at noon. Michigan lost both of those night games, 28-21 in 2019 and 42-13 in 2017.

“It’s a great venue,” Harbaugh said Monday. “They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. Like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say, don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity. Personally, I like to pretend they’re cheering for me, when I was a player, anyway. I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music. Just go with it.”

Players often refer to going on the road as a “business trip”, and that’s to inspire focus on the task at hand. And it’s quite simple for Michigan. The Wolverines need to win their final three games, starting at Penn State, to have a chance at a Big Ten East Division title. Michigan State would have to lose again, but that’s out of the Wolverines’ control, so they’re focused on what they need to do.

“This year we understood to get to where we wanted to get to this season, got to win road games,” Jeter said. “And we got it some big road games coming up. We know we got to take care of business on the road.”

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson praised Penn State and during his radio show appearance Monday night and said the Wolverines know what to expect from the crowd.

“I know it’s going to be a very hostile environment, very loud,” Hutchinson said. “But I think it’s a game we can 100 percent win and we can get the job done at Penn State.”

Hutchinson a finalist

Aidan Hutchinson is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, annually given to an offensive or defensive lineman, “who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi,” according to the release.

The other finalists are: Kenyon Green, offensive line, Texas A&M, Tyler Linderbaum, center, Iowa, and Mike Rose, linebacker, Iowa State.

Hutchinson is a two-time captain and currently has seven sacks.

According to the release, Lombardi candidate requirements are: Players must be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap. The can be a linebacker setting up no further than five yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

The winner will be revealed Dec. 8.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis