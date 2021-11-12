Detroit News scouting report: Michigan football at Penn State

No. 9 Michigan at Penn State

►Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

►TV/radio: ABC/950

►Records: Michigan 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten; No. 23 Penn State 6-3, 3-3

►Line: Michigan by 1.5

►Series: Michigan leads 14-10

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ Week 11 matchup with Penn State.

Key matchup

PENN STATE TACKLES VS. MICHIGAN PASS RUSH

Penn State’s run game has been anemic and ranks 13th in the Big Ten averaging 106.4 yards a game with Noah Cain rushing for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Sean Clifford is struggling to add that piece to his game that has always been a plus. This game will test Penn State tackles Rasheed Walker, on the left side, and Caedan Wallace and on the right, who will have to keep Clifford off the ground and give him time to throw while holding off Michigan edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who have a combined 15 sacks. Clifford has found a groove throwing for 724 yards the last two games with Jahan Dotson his main target, but Michigan’s goal will be to disrupt Clifford’s efforts in the pass game.

Subscribers: How do you stop both of UM's dynamic defensive ends? Penn State is taking suggestions

Nittany Lions to watch

►Sean Clifford: Penn State’s redshirt senior is in his third season and has made 28 starts. Clifford ranks fourth in the Big Ten in completions per game (22.1, 16th nationally), fourth in passing yards (2,371, 21st) and passing touchdowns (16, 29th) and fifth in completion percentage (64.0, 49th). This season he is 199-of-311 for 2,371 yards and has 16 touchdowns against six interception. In the last two games, Clifford has thrown for 361 yards against Ohio State and 363 last week against Maryland. Clifford has not been as much of a threat in the run game as he has been and seems to have taken a step back since an injury at Iowa last month. He has 61 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, but he has lost 128 yards. In the last three games, he has taken 11 sacks.

►Jahan Dotson: The 5-foot-11, 184-pound senior receiver has 71 catches for 932 yards (13.1 per catch) and nine touchdowns this season. He leads the Big Ten in receptions (71, T-6th nationally), and is second in receiving scores (9, 6th), receiving yards (932, 11th) and receiving yards per game (103.6, 11th). Dotson’s 71 catches are currently the fourth-most in a season at Penn State, while his 932 yards are ninth and nine touchdown receptions rank sixth. Dotson is one of two FBS receivers, and the only Power Five receiver, with at least 70 receptions, 930 yards and nine touchdowns in their first nine games of the season. He has at least one catch in 38 straight games, dating back to Oct. 20, 2018 against Indiana, which ranks fifth among current FBS players. According to Pro Football Focus, since 2020, Dotson leads all FBS receivers in 20+ yard touchdowns with 12.

►Arnold Ebiketie: Ebiketie, a redshirt senior defense end, has at least one tackle for loss in five straight games. He’s tied for ninth in the country and leads the Big Ten with 12.5 tackles for loss. Ten of his 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 of his 6.5 sacks have come in six Big Ten games. He ranks second in the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.4, 11th nationally) and fifth in sacks per game (0.72, 25th). In his debut, the 6-3, 256-pound transfer (Temple) had seven solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, while also adding a blocked field goal against Wisconsin. He blocked his second field goal against Indiana and is the first Penn State player with two blocked field goals in a season since Scott Paxson in 2004.

Subscribers: UM's Hart hopeful dinged-up running backs will play at Penn State

Facts and figures

►Successful seasons: Since 2016, Penn State’s record is 52-19 with a winning percentage of .732, sixth-best among Power Five programs. Penn State has won at least nine games in four of the last five seasons, one of eight FBS programs to accomplish that.

►Nittany Lions and Wolverines, oh my: Penn State and Michigan are meeting for the 25th time in program history. The teams have split the last six meetings, but the Nittany Lions have won each of the last two games, including a 27-17 win in Ann Arbor last season.

►Home sweet home: Penn State is 303-78 (.795) in games played at Beaver Stadium, which is the nation’s second-largest stadium (106,572). The Nittany Lions are 32-6 in Beaver Stadium since 2016, an .842 winning percentage, the seventh-best home record among Power Five teams.

