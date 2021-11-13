Corum out for regular season, Edwards back as UM faces Penn State

University Park, Pa. — Michigan is preparing to face Penn State here at Beaver Stadium in an important Big Ten East Division game today, and the Wolverines have some injured players back, but are missing a key piece to the offense.

Blake Corum, Michigan’s second-leading rusher, did not make the trip after suffering an unspecified right leg injury last week against Indiana. He was hurt late in the first quarter and appeared in the second half wearing a walking boot. ESPN reported Corum would miss at least the next two games against Maryland and Ohio State.

Leading rusher Hassan Haskins carried the load last week with 27 carries and was the only healthy experienced back. But freshman back Donovan Edwards, who missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, is going through warmups before the noon kickoff.

Receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning, who left last week’s game with unspecified injuries, also are here going through warmups. Cornerback Gemon Green, injured last week against Indiana, did not make the trip.

Tight end Erick All, injured late in the game at Michigan State, was in uniform but did not play against IU. He has made the trip to Penn State.

Michigan is 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, and Penn State is 6-3, 3-3. It is chilly here, 30 degrees with the wind chill, with spotty rain expected until 1 p.m. The wind has picked up.