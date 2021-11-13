Live updates: Michigan takes 14-6 lead on Penn State to start 3Q

No. 9 Michigan travels to Happy Valley for a matchup with Penn State as the Wolverines look to keep their College Football Playoff and Big Ten championship hopes alive with a win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Michigan was one of the only big dogs to take care of business a week ago, as the Wolverines downed Indiana handily, 29-7, at The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Penn State, meanwhile, has been in free-fall since losing to Iowa on the road on Oct. 9, falling to Illinois and then Ohio State before getting back on track with a 31-14 win over Maryland last week.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan tries to knock off Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

Second half

Michigan goes 3-and-out after forcing punt

Michigan takes over at its own 14 after the punt, leading by 8 in the third quarter.

And they don't get very far. Cade McNamara's first-down pass goes for no gain, and his next two throws fall incomplete.

Brad Robbins' punt is fair caught at the Penn State 40.

Michigan 14, Penn State 6 (8:36 3rd)

Michigan forces punt from PSU territory

Penn State takes over at its own 25, trailing by 8 in the third quarter.

Keyvone Lee rushes for 15 to start the drive, and it's immediately second-and-3 after a completion to Brent Strange. Lee picks up the first down with a 4-yard gain. It's first-and-10 at the 50.

Aidan Hutchinson drops Sean Clifford for a loss of 3, and it'll be third-and-13 after an incompletion: That pass is dropped.

A.J. Henning returns the punt 3 yards to Michigan's 14.

Michigan 14, Penn State 6 (9:32 3rd)

Michigan gets on board to open second half, leads 14-6

Michigan takes over at its own 25 to start the half.

Hassan Haskins moves the chains with 15 yards over two carries, bringing up first-and-10 at the 40.

Cade McNamara hits Cornelius Johnson for a gain of 25 that'll give Michigan a new set of downs at the 35.

Haskins rushes for 6, then 12, to make it first-and-10 at the 17.

Michigan takes a false start, but Cade McNamara hits passes of 9 and 12 yards to give Michigan a first down at the 1, where McNamara hits Roman Wilson for their second touchdown connection of the day.

Michigan 14, Penn State 6 (11:50 3rd)

First half

First half leaders

Passing

UM - Cade McNamara: 9/14, 105 yds., TD

PSU - Sean Clifford: 12/21, 123 yds.

Rushing

UM - Hassan Haskins: 13 atts., 54 yds.

PSU - John Lovett: 4 recs., 17 yds.

Receiving

UM - Hassan Haskins: 4 recs., 42 yds.

PSU - Parker Washington: 3 recs., 72 yds.

Penn State forces turnover on downs, cuts deficit before half

Michigan takes over at its own 12.

Hassan Haskins gets two touches for 12 yards to move the chains, then breaks free for a gain of 16 yards to the Michigan 40.

A pass interference call gives Michigan the ball at Penn State's 46, where Michigan will have it first-and-10.

A.J. Henning loses 4 yards on a first-down reverse, and it'll be third-and-14 after a second-down incompletion.

Haskins is able to pick up 12 of those yards, and Michigan will go for it on fourth down, but Haskins has absolutely nowhere to go, and he'll be brought down for no gain.

Penn State will get it at the 38.

Michigan 7, Penn State 3 (1:25 2nd)

After Jahan Dotson loses 7, Sean Clifford connects with Parker Washington for a massive gain of 44 yards to the Michigan 25, where it'll be first-and-10 with 53 seconds to go in the half.

Clifford throws two incompletions, and David Ojabo strip-sacks him on third down to force a loss of 9 that moves Penn State to the 34, where it'll try a field goal.

The 52-yard try from Jordan Stout is good, and we've got a one-point game.

Michigan 7, Penn State 6 (0:31 2nd)

It looks like Michigan will simply try to run out the clock before half.

END 2ND: Michigan 7, Penn State 6

Michigan gets quick stop after taking lead

Penn State takes over at its own 25, trailing by 4 with 5:44 to go in the first half.

Sean Clifford's pass on third-and-8 is dropped by John Lovett, and the Nittany Lions will punt in a hurry.

A.J. Henning is dropped at the 12 after a loss of 3.

Michigan 7, Penn State 3 (4:46 2nd)

Michigan gets on board with 21-yard touchdown throw

Michigan takes over at the 10, trailing 3-0 without a first down to its credit.

Cornelius Johnson changes that, coming up with a 22-yard reception to give Michigan a first down at the 33.

Cade McNamara is sacked for a 6-yard loss on second-and-7, but Hassan Haskins saves the day with a 15-yard run to move the chains on third-and-13.

Donovan Edwards is stopped for 1 yard on his next two carries. An offsides penalty gives Michigan third-and-3, but Haskins is stopped for only 1. Michigan goes for it on fourth down, and this time Haskins gets it with a gain of exactly 2.

Andrel Anthony then moves the chains for Michigan with a 13-yard reception to the 32.

Haskins gets it the next three plays to set up first-and-10 at the 21.

Timeout #2 Penn State (5:54 2nd)

And on the very next play, Michigan gets on the board. McNamara fires a dart to Roman Wilson in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown score.

Michigan 7, Penn State 3 (5:49 2nd)

Michigan forces punt with third-down sack

Penn State takes over at its own 2-yard-line, leading 3-0 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter.

Sean Clifford gets Penn State out of trouble with a 12-yard completion to Jahan Dotson, then does it again for another 13 yards just two plays later to set up first-and-10 at the 25.

John Lovett moves the chains again with 4- and 10-yard receptions, and that'll take us to the end of the first quarter.

END 1ST: Penn State 3, Michigan 0

Clifford isn't as fortunate on his next few passes: A 1-yard loss, an incompletion and a sack by Aidan Hutchinson.

Penn State's punt is downed at the 10.

Penn State 3, Michigan 0 (14:00 2nd)

Michigan goes 3-and-out again, pins Penn State deep

Michigan gets it at the 29 after the turnover.

Hassan Haskins rushes for 4 before another false start penalty sets the Wolverines back. Erick All catches a 5-yard pass and Cade McNamara can't get it to Mike Sainristil on third down, so the Wolverines will punt.

Brad Robbins' punt is downed at the 2.

Penn State 3, Michigan 0 (1:52 1st)

Fake field goal ends in disaster for Penn State

Penn State takes over at its own 23, looking to extend a 3-0 lead.

Sean Clifford converts on third-and-4 with a 5-yard scramble.

Penn State continues to pound the ball, running it three more times to pick up third-and-1 and bring up first-and-10 at the Penn State 46.

Now Penn State is throwing the ball, as a 4-yard completion to John Lovett and 19-yard gain by Theo Johnson puts Penn State at the Michigan 31.

After a gain of 3, Clifford takes off and runs all the way to the Michigan 10 for a gain of 18 yards on the ground.

Clifford is stopped for 1, then throws out of the end zone, then hits his tight end for a 7-yard gain to the 2, where it'll be fourth down.

Penn State sends out the field-goal unit, but this is a fake as well: It doesn't work out as well as the fake punt. Penn State kicker fumbles after receiving a lateral, and the ball is recovered by Michigan and returned to the 29.

Penn State 3, Michigan 0 (3:05 1st)

Michigan goes 3-and-out on first drive

Michigan takes over at its own 25 after the Penn State field goal, but it'll be first-and-15 at the 20 after a false start.

Cade McNamara's pass on third-and-long goes off the head of a lineman and dangerously goes straight into the air, but it eventually falls safely.

Brad Robbins' punt is returned to the 23 of Penn State.

Penn State 3, Michigan 0 (8:15 1st)

Penn State converts fake punt, scores on ope

Penn State takes over on offense to start the game.

On second-and-10, Aidan Hutchinson comes off the line completely untouched and forces Sean Clifford to throw it into the sidelines for a grounding penalty. It's third-and-20: Clifford gets off his third-down pass to Parker Washington for a gain of 24 to keep the drive alive.

David Ojabo sacks Clifford for a loss of 9, but he runs for 11 and 13 on the next two plays to move the chains. First-and-10 at the Michigan 43.

Finally, Michigan forces a third-down incompletion to get off the field.

Timeout #1 Michigan (11:53 1st)

And Michigan's defense will stay on the field, as Penn State runs a fake punt that goes for a gain of 18 to the 21, where the Nittany Lions will have a new set of downs.

But a third-down sack will hold Penn State to a field goal.

Jordan Stout puts home the 42-yarder to get Penn State on the board.

Penn State 3, Michigan 0 (9:56 1st)

Pregame

No. 9 Michigan at Penn State

►Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

►TV/radio: ABC/950

►Records: Michigan 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten; No. 23 Penn State 6-3, 3-3

►Line: Michigan by 1.5

►Series: Michigan leads 14-10