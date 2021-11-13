Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign Big Ten's top 2022 recruiting class

The next pack of Wolverines are signed, sealed, and delivered.

The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Saturday that four-star prospects Jett Howard, Tarris Reed Jr., Dug McDaniel and Gregg Glenn III have all signed their national letters of intent and made their commitments official.

The four 2022 members signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, giving coach Juwan Howard the Big Ten’s best recruiting class for the third year in a row.

"We have continued to talk about family, character, culture and what it takes to play Michigan basketball," Howard said in a statement. "We feel blessed to bring in four young men who not only buy into what we are doing, but bring a positivity and energy that will no doubt be an influence on and off the court, in the community and especially in the classroom. They each have strong work ethics and bring something unique to the table — size, skill, vision.”

Howard, the coach’s youngest son, is the highest-rated recruit of the group — ranked the No. 36 overall prospect, per the 247Sports composite — followed by Reed (No. 38), McDaniel (No. 60) and Glenn (No. 107).

Howard averaged 9.8 points and two assists and shot 44.4% from beyond the arc last season to help Florida's IMG Academy reach the GEICO Nationals semifinals and finish 21-3.

The 6-foot-7 wing played with Michigan forward Moussa Diabate as a junior. Before transferring to IMG Academy, he played with his brother Jace at University School, where he won back-to-back Class 5A state titles.

"When Jett committed, it was another one of those memorable moments for our family,” Juwan Howard said. “We really let Jett choose his own path during the entire process. I know we worked our tails off to show him what he could accomplish here in Ann Abor, and in the end, I truly didn't know what he was going to do until he came and talked to me.

“Jett continues to work hard to improve his overall skill set to become a very diverse all-around player. We are hoping he will come in and be able to make an impact like we know he can.”

Reed, a 6-9 forward from St. Louis, averaged 21.8 points and 11.5 rebounds to power Chaminade to a third-place finish in the Missouri Class 6 Finals. His breakout junior campaign earned him All-Metro player of the year honors from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He also averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds on the summer circuit with MoKan Elite before transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri for his senior year.

Glenn, a 6-7 forward out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, averaged 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24 games at Calvary Christian Academy. He helped lead the Warriors to 17-7 record and a Class 3A state title.

As a member of USA Basketball’s U16 National Team, Glenn won a gold medal in the 2019 FIBA Americas Championship in Brazil. He played with fellow signee Jett Howard on the Nike EYBL circuit with Nightrydas Elite.

“Versatility is something we are always looking for here. Tarris and Gregg fit that mold,” Howard said. “Tarris has a big, strong frame that will make him hard to guard, while Gregg can play inside and out. Both give us the opportunity to allow them to make an impact. Not only are they constantly in the gym working to improve their games, they are also working to get stronger so they can come in and contribute right away. We love that.”

McDaniel, a 5-11 point guard, averaged 22 points and 10 assists in 11 games at St. Paul VI Catholic last season. He also averaged 19 points and eight assists in AAU play this past summer with Team Takeover, the same program that produced Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II.

The Washington D.C. native was the first commit in the class and is the latest recruit Howard has mined from the DMV area that plays in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

"No one works harder than Dug,” Howard said. “He has a toughness about him that really makes him a factor. Being grounded as an individual is what we like the most. His demeanor on and off the court just makes everyone around him better."

The four-man class is ranked No. 6 in the nation by ESPN, No. 6 by 247Sports and No. 8 by Rivals, marking the third straight year the Wolverines have signed a top-20 class.

