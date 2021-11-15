UM's Aidan Hutchinson (three sacks) earns weekly Big Ten award

The Detroit News

Michigan senior Aidan Hutchinson was named Big Ten defensive player of the week Monday, after recording seven tackles in Saturday's 21-17 win over Penn State.

Hutchinson, a defensive end out of Dearborn Divine Child, had 3.5 tackles for a loss and a career-high three sacks. He also forced a fumble.

He is tied for the Big Ten lead in sacks, with his teammate David Ojabo. They have 10. They are the first pair of Wolverines to record at least 10 sacks in the same season.

This is the second defensive player of the week for Hutchinson, who also took home the honors in October 2019.

Other Big Ten award winners: Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen were co-offensive players of the week, Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout was special teams player of the week, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was freshman of the week.

