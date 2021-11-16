Stubborn Seton Hall knocks off No. 4 Michigan

Ann Arbor — After dispatching a pair of undersized opponents to start the season, Michigan was tripped up by a different type of hurdle on Tuesday night.

The obstacle: a lengthy and versatile Seton Hall squad.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines squandered an 11-point second-half lead and faltered down the stretch in a 67-65 loss in a Gavitt Games matchup at Crisler Center.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and nine rebounds, fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks scored 17 and grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones added 11 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out for Michigan (2-1), which shot 3-for-15 from 3-point range, missed its final three shots of the game and had a chance to force overtime in the final second.

BOX SCORE: Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65

Following a first half that saw nine lead changes and little separation, Michigan started to gain some breathing room by clamping down on defense and opening the second half on an 8-1 run. Dickinson scored on a bucket in the paint. Freshman forward Caleb Houstan and Jones each hit a pair of free throws. A Brooks steal led to layup from senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and a 39-29 lead with 17:18 to play.

After Seton Hall chopped the deficit in half in the blink of an eye, Michigan turned to Dickinson to push it back to double digits. He knocked down a perimeter jumper and threw an outlet pass to Jones for a fast-break layup to make it 45-34 at the 14:41 mark.

But once again, the Pirates responded with a quick burst and attacked the rim for a string of layups to cut the Wolverines’ lead down to five before the teams started to trade baskets.

During a back-and-forth frenzy, Brooks buried a 3-pointer — Michigan’s first of the game after missing its first 11 attempts — and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II drained another deep ball to give the Wolverines a 55-46 lead with 8:46 remaining.

Michigan was the first to blink with a combination of turnovers, fouls and poor defensive rebounding, which allowed Seton Hall to rip off an 8-0 run and even it at 57 on a 3-pointer from Bryce Aiken at the 4:30 mark.

That set that stage for a wild finish. Jones stuffed the run with a corner 3-pointer to put Michigan back on top. After Seton Hall tied it at 60, Brooks scored on a floater to make it 62-60 with 2:09 left.

The Pirates, though, responded with a jumper and a free throw from Aiken to pull ahead, 63-62, at the 1:15 mark. Dickinson answered with two free throws to momentarily put Michigan back on top.

But the Wolverines couldn’t seal the deal. After Aiken drained two more free throws to put Seton Hall up, 65-64, with 32 seconds left, Michigan came up empty on its ensuing possession as Brooks missed a floater.

Seton Hall tacked on another free throw to make it 66-64 with 13 seconds left, giving Michigan a shot to go for the tie or the win. On the final possession, Williams drew a foul off a jumper but missed the first free throw and banked the second one in, ending any hope of forcing overtime.

Jared Rhoden scored 16, Tray Jackson 13 and Aiken finished with 13 for Seton Hall (3-0), which shot 40% (24-for-60) from the field and blocked six shots.

During a back-and-forth first half where neither team led by more than five points, Michigan showed off its passing with a pair of dimes. Dickinson grabbed an offensive rebound and threw a bounce pass between two defenders to Johns for a layup. Two possessions later, grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones fed Dickinson with a shovel pass that led to a two-handed dunk.

Seton Hall, though, hit some tough contested shots and gave up few easy looks on the other end as Michigan missed 11 straight shots during a four-minute stretch. The Pirates took advantage of the dry spell with a 7-0 spurt that Jared Rhoden capped with back-to-back jumpers to pull ahead, 18-15, with 9:25 left in the half.

Brooks helped pull the Wolverines out of the offensive rut, snapping a nearly six-minute field goal drought with a mid-range basket that he followed with another pull-up jumper to put Michigan back on top, 19-18, at the 7:34 mark.

From there, the two teams continued to trade blows and the lead until halftime. Seton Hall used a pair of 3-pointers from Tray Jackson to reclaim a slight edge twice. Michigan countered with a pair of layups from freshman guard Kobe Bufkin and another dunk from Dickinson en route to a 31-28 advantage at the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins