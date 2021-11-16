Michigan gives Juwan Howard five-year contract extension

Juwan Howard returned to his alma mater with one goal in mind — to guide the men’s basketball program to a national championship.

Now, he’ll get an extended opportunity to accomplish that objective.

Michigan announced on Tuesday night that Howard has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season. Contract details were not immediately available.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the university wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said in a statement. "It was a surprise when (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great university and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."

Howard originally signed a five-year contract when he was hired to replace former coach John Beilein in May 2019. He was set to earn $2.2 million this season under that deal, but revised financial terms are effective immediately.

Over his first two seasons at the helm, Howard has had found quick success with the Wolverines. He tallied 42 wins to become the winningest coach in program history over the first two years, surpassing Steve Fisher’s mark of 37 wins. Michigan has also held a top-five ranking every year at one point under Howard.

Last season, Howard racked up the national coaching accolades after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular-season title — their first since 2014 — and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history before reaching the Elite Eight.

"I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future," Manuel said in a statement. "His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. Juwan's love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes."

