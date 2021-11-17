Michigan gets commitment from four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Michigan received a 2022 football commitment late Tuesday, adding four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Rolder, from Marist in Chicago, chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa, among others. He visited Michigan in October.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Rolder is ranked No. 7 overall in Illinois and No. 35 at his position nationally by 247Sports Composite.

Michigan now has 18 commitments, and the class is ranked 16th nationally by 247Sports and third in the Big Ten.

