Live updates: Michigan takes 7-0 lead on Maryland

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 6 Michigan takes on Maryland.

First half

Wolverines take 7-0 lead

Michigan takes over at its own 30 after the missed field goal.

Cornelius Johnson hauls in a pass, Hassan Haskins rushes for 5, and Johnson pulls in another pass, this time for 7 yards to the Maryland 49.

Haskins and Cade McNamara trade touches until Michigan has it third-and-2 at the 31, where Maryland is flagged for pass interference. It's first-and-10 at the 17.

Haskins rushes for no gain. It's all McNamara from there: He hits Donovan Edwards for 15 and Luke Schoonmaker for 2 to give the Wolverines a lead.

Michigan 7, Maryland 0 (6:21 1st)

Michigan, Maryland punt quickly on opening drives

Michigan starts with the ball, taking over at its own 30.

On third-and-5, Cade McNamara's pass to Cornelius Johnson goes incomplete.

Brad Robbins' punt is returned to the 37 of Maryland.

Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (13:10 1st)

Maryland starts its drive with a bang, getting to the 50 on its first play and then getting to the 36 one play later with a 14-yard completion.

Two straight incompletions and a 1-yard reception end the drive, though, and out comes the field-goal unit.

Joseph Petrino misses the 48-yarder.

Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (11:24 1st)

Pregame

The Wolverines need to take just one more step before learning the stakes of next week's matchup vs. Ohio State. But it's definitely an important one.

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines must first defeat Maryland, which put a scare into Michigan State a week ago before the Spartans pulled away late.

Michigan put Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on his back at every opportunity a week ago, and the Wolverines' defense will need to keep finding success with that pressure to keep Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa grounded.

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland

►Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

►TV/radio: BTN/950

►Records: No. 6 Michigan 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Maryland 5-5, 2-5

►Series: Michigan leads 8-1

►Line: Michigan by 14.5