Live updates: Michigan takes 7-0 lead on Maryland
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 6 Michigan takes on Maryland.
First half
Wolverines take 7-0 lead
Michigan takes over at its own 30 after the missed field goal.
Cornelius Johnson hauls in a pass, Hassan Haskins rushes for 5, and Johnson pulls in another pass, this time for 7 yards to the Maryland 49.
Haskins and Cade McNamara trade touches until Michigan has it third-and-2 at the 31, where Maryland is flagged for pass interference. It's first-and-10 at the 17.
Haskins rushes for no gain. It's all McNamara from there: He hits Donovan Edwards for 15 and Luke Schoonmaker for 2 to give the Wolverines a lead.
Michigan 7, Maryland 0 (6:21 1st)
Michigan, Maryland punt quickly on opening drives
Michigan starts with the ball, taking over at its own 30.
On third-and-5, Cade McNamara's pass to Cornelius Johnson goes incomplete.
Brad Robbins' punt is returned to the 37 of Maryland.
Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (13:10 1st)
Maryland starts its drive with a bang, getting to the 50 on its first play and then getting to the 36 one play later with a 14-yard completion.
Two straight incompletions and a 1-yard reception end the drive, though, and out comes the field-goal unit.
Joseph Petrino misses the 48-yarder.
Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (11:24 1st)
Pregame
The Wolverines need to take just one more step before learning the stakes of next week's matchup vs. Ohio State. But it's definitely an important one.
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines must first defeat Maryland, which put a scare into Michigan State a week ago before the Spartans pulled away late.
Michigan put Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on his back at every opportunity a week ago, and the Wolverines' defense will need to keep finding success with that pressure to keep Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa grounded.
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland
►Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland
►TV/radio: BTN/950
►Records: No. 6 Michigan 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Maryland 5-5, 2-5
►Series: Michigan leads 8-1
►Line: Michigan by 14.5