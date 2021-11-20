WOLVERINES

Live updates: Michigan takes 7-0 lead on Maryland

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 6 Michigan takes on Maryland.

First half

Wolverines take 7-0 lead 

Michigan takes over at its own 30 after the missed field goal.

Cornelius Johnson hauls in a pass, Hassan Haskins rushes for 5, and Johnson pulls in another pass, this time for 7 yards to the Maryland 49.

Haskins and Cade McNamara trade touches until Michigan has it third-and-2 at the 31, where Maryland is flagged for pass interference. It's first-and-10 at the 17.

Haskins rushes for no gain. It's all McNamara from there: He hits Donovan Edwards for 15 and Luke Schoonmaker for 2 to give the Wolverines a lead.

Michigan 7, Maryland 0 (6:21 1st)

Michigan, Maryland punt quickly on opening drives

Michigan starts with the ball, taking over at its own 30.

On third-and-5, Cade McNamara's pass to Cornelius Johnson goes incomplete.

Brad Robbins' punt is returned to the 37 of Maryland.

Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (13:10 1st)

Maryland starts its drive with a bang, getting to the 50 on its first play and then getting to the 36 one play later with a 14-yard completion.

Two straight incompletions and a 1-yard reception end the drive, though, and out comes the field-goal unit.

Joseph Petrino misses the 48-yarder.

Michigan 0, Maryland 0 (11:24 1st)

Pregame

The Wolverines need to take just one more step before learning the stakes of next week's matchup vs. Ohio State. But it's definitely an important one.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes against Penn State during Saturday's college football game in State College, Pa.

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines must first defeat Maryland, which put a scare into Michigan State a week ago before the Spartans pulled away late.

Michigan put Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on his back at every opportunity a week ago, and the Wolverines' defense will need to keep finding success with that pressure to keep Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa grounded.

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland

►Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

►TV/radio: BTN/950

►Records: No. 6 Michigan 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Maryland 5-5, 2-5

►Series: Michigan leads 8-1

►Line: Michigan by 14.5

