Michigan bounces back, takes down UNLV to reach Roman Main Event final

In the entertainment capital of the world, it seemed fitting that freshman forward Moussa Diabate put on a show.

Diabate stuffed the stat sheet and produced his own reel of highlight plays to help No. 4 Michigan get back on track with a 74-61 win over UNLV in the Roman Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks led the way with 22 points and sophomore center Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven boards for Michigan (3-1), which shot 51% from the field (26-for-51). But it was Diabate who provided the spark with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 74, UNLV 61

The Wolverines will face Arizona, which pulled out an 82-78 overtime win over Wichita State after blowing a 16-point lead in the first game of the doubleheader, in the championship game at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bryce Hamilton scored 21 and Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams added 12 apiece for UNLV (3-1), which shot 39.7% from the field (25-for-63) and 32.1% from 3-point range (9-for-28) and was outscored 16-2 at the free-throw line.

Michigan had a tough time shaking UNLV in Las Vegas. After sputtering into halftime and watching a 12-point lead evaporate, Dickinson hit a short hook to put Michigan up five before Hamilton scored five straight to even it at 40 with 17:15 to play.

The Runnin’ Rebels continued to hit enough shots and stick around until the Wolverines started to string together stops and created some distance with an 11-2 run. Dickinson kicked it off with a dunk. Brooks capped a string a seven straight points with a 3-pointer. Diabate swatted a pair of shots and muscled his way for an offensive putback to make it 58-47 with 9:29 left.

Another 3-pointer from Brooks pushed Michigan’s lead to 63-51 at the 6:27 mark. From there, the Runnin’ Rebels managed to cut the deficit to six twice before the Wolverines put it away, with Brooks and Diabate knocking down six consecutive free throws in the final minute.

Michigan fed Dickinson early as it leaned on its frontcourt to get things going. Dickinson showed off his passing, scoring and expanded game, knocking down a perimeter jumper before finding senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. on a cut for a 10-9 lead with 13:48 left in the first half.

Shortly after checking in, Diabate made an immediate impact by intercepting a tipped pass, racing down the court and throwing down a posterizing dunk over a UNLV defender in transition. He followed that up with a baby hook on a high-low feed from Dickinson and hit another jump hook to give Michigan a 19-15 lead at the 9:20 mark.

Diabate continued to make things happen, adding another basket in the paint during a 12-3 spurt that saw Brooks hit his second 3-pointer to widen the margin to 35-23 with 2:57 remaining in the half.

But just when it looked like Michigan was starting to run away, it stumbled into halftime with a string of turnovers. UNLV promptly took advantage and closed the half on a 9-0 run to make it a three-point game at the break.

