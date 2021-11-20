Michigan RB Blake Corum in pregame warmups, may return vs. Maryland

College Park, Md. — Michigan running back Blake Corum, who missed last week’s game at Penn State, has been going through pregame warmups at Maryland.

Corum, the Wolverines’ second-leading rusher, suffered a right leg injury late in the first quarter of the Indiana game two weeks ago and returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a walking boot.

Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) faces the Terps (5-5, 2-5) this afternoon at Maryland Stadium.

It is unclear what Corum’s status is for the game. He is from this area and attended St. Frances Academy.

Corum has 10 rushing touchdowns this season and Hassan Haskins, who has carried the workload the last two games and gained 324 rushing yards, has 11 rushing touchdowns.

