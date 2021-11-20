Michigan tunes up for Ohio State by routing Maryland

College Park, Md. — Eleven games down, and now it’s time for The Game.

Michigan dispatched of overmatched Maryland on Saturday, 59-18, at Maryland Stadium, several hours after Ohio State defeated Michigan State. Now the two will meet next week at Michigan Stadium. Both teams have 10-1 records and a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff will be on the line.

It will be challenge for the Wolverines, who face an Ohio State team loaded on offense with an arsenal at receiver from which quarterback C.J. Stroud can choose. The teams did not play last year after Michigan canceled the game because of a COVID-19 outbreak. But the Buckeyes have dominated the series the last two decades and have won eight straight and 17 of the last 19.

To reach this stage, the Wolverines had to overcome what many considered a potential “trap game” against Maryland. They shook off a sluggish start with two three-and-outs in their first three series — Michigan got its first touchdown on a pass from Cade McNamara to Luke Schoonmaker on its second possession — and while the Terps wouldn’t go away, the Wolverines flexed their muscles in every facet of the game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Michigan didn’t only score on offense. D.J. Turner returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, and special teams delivered on some trickery when Michael Barrett, a former high school quarterback, fielded the punt, took a few steps then threw to A.J. Henning to his right. Henning sprinted along the Michigan sideline for a 79-yard score. Not be left out, as he was at Penn State last week, Jake Moody made a 39-yard field goal and is now 22-of-24 this season.

This is the first time since their game against Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2015 that the Wolverines have scored in all three phases.

There was plenty of scoring but it’s not difficult to determine where to start. Freshman running back Donovan Edwards had a breakout performance with 10 catches for 170 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown reception from Cade McNamara. Edwards, who returned last week at Penn State after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, also had three carries for 8 yards.

Running back Blake Corum was in uniform but did not play for what amounts to the third straight game (he suffered a right leg injury late in the first quarter against Indiana). This meant more Hassan Haskins. Haskins, the team’s leading rusher who passed the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday, has carried the rushing workload in Corum’s absence. He scored twice against Maryland, bringing his touchdown total to 13 this season.

Edwards wasn’t the only freshman who scored touchdowns at Maryland. Backup J.J. McCarthy connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass with Mike Sainristil, who made a diving one-handed reception in the end zone. McCarthy also ran for a 5-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Since Big Ten Media Days before the start of the season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who is 0-5 against Ohio State, broke from his usual form and spoke openly about wanting to beat the Buckeyes.

“I'm as enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio, our rivals Michigan State, everybody,” Harbaugh said in July. “That's what we want to do. And we're going to do it or die trying.”

Michigan’s only loss this season came at Michigan State last month. but beating Ohio State has been a rarity for the Wolverines the last two decades and something Harbaugh has focused the team on achieving this season. Players have spoken openly about Ohio State, also a change from previous years under Harbaugh, and have shared there are signs in the building regarding OSU and a 9-on-7 “Beat Ohio” drill they do at least once a week.

For the Wolverines to reach their goals of a Big Ten title, it is always assumed Ohio State will be the roadblock. That’s the case again this season. In an informal media poll before the season, the Wolverines were picked to finish fourth in the division. They have surpassed that bar and now face their biggest moment of the season.

Harbaugh, who signed a contract extension before the season that slashed his salary in half, has repeatedly commented on how much he has enjoyed this team. He thrives on the fun it has had and the joy with which it has played this season.

But now it is all about Michigan and Ohio State. It’s all about The Game.

