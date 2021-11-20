Watch: Highlights from Michigan-Maryland football

Michigan and Maryland are underway in College Park. Follow the action below with all of the day's highlights.

Live updates: Michigan vs. Maryland

Second half

Big plays continue as Michigan, Maryland keep scoring

After the kick return touchdown for Michigan, Maryland marches down the field and finishes the job with this touchdown run from Taulia Tagovailoa.

And then Donovan Edwards takes a pass 77 yards to the house. We've got ourselves a shootout.

Michigan, Maryland score one play apart in third quarter

Hey, look! A Maryland touchdown!

But before Maryland can even finish celebrating, Michigan answers. Michael Barrett throws the ball back to A.J. Henning, who takes it 79 yards to the house for a Michigan touchdown.

Michigan takes 31-3 lead out of halftime

Michigan is starting to run away with it now. Hassan Haskins punches it in for his second touchdown of the day to give Michigan a 28-point lead.

First half

Blocked punt leads to Michigan touchdown

Michigan got a big boost ahead of its third touchdown of the game with this blocked punt from Matt Torey.

Moments later, J.J. McCarthy found Mike Sainristil in the end zone for this 15-yard touchdown pass.

Anthony goes one-handed to help Michigan take 14-0 lead

Michigan freshman Andrel Anthony makes a terrific one-handed catch to give Michigan first-and-goal at the 4. Two plays later, Hassan Haskins marched into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

Schoonmaker gives Michigan 7-0 lead

Luke Schoonmaker added to his impressive November on Saturday in College Park, giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead on this touchdown reception.

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland

►Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

►TV/radio: BTN/950

►Records: No. 6 Michigan 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten; Maryland 5-5, 2-5

►Series: Michigan leads 8-1

►Line: Michigan by 14.5