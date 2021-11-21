ESPN's 'College GameDay' comes to Ann Arbor for UM-Ohio State

Not surprisingly, ESPN’s popular "College GameDay" show will originate from Ann Arbor on Saturday advancing the clash between Ohio State and Michigan in the regular-season finale that will determine the Big Ten East Division champion.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest AP poll, and Michigan is No. 6. Both teams are 10-1 overall. Ohio State has won the last four Big Ten championships and also has won eight straight against Michigan.

This will be the 13th time College GameDay has been in Ann Arbor, and first time since Michigan’s win over Wisconsin in 2018. GameDay was in the state last month along with Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” before the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium when both teams were 7-0 and ranked in the top 10.

The Michigan-Ohio State game will be carried on Fox at noon Saturday.

