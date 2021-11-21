UM women's soccer blanks No. 6 Tennessee, advances to NCAA quarters

The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Seniors Sarah Stratigakis and Meredith Haakenson and sophomore Sammi Woods scored goals as the ninth-ranked Michigan women's soccer team blanked No. 6 Tennessee, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon before more than 1,000 fans at UM Soccer Stadium.

The victory moves the Wolverines (18-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the third time in program history, and the first time since 2013.

Senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall made four saves for Michigan. The Wolverines haven't allowed a goal this NCAA Tournament, beating Bowling Green, 3-0, and Wake Forest, 2-0.

Michigan now gets No. 1-ranked Florida State on Friday, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Wolverines finished the season 11-1-1 at home.

Tennessee finishes 20-3-0.

Michigan is one of two state Division I soccer teams to make the NCAA Tournament. The Oakland men lost in the opening round, 2-1, to Northern Illinois.

