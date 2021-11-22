Michigan locked in on playing Ohio State in much-anticipated matchup

Ann Arbor — This is what it has come down to, Michigan and Ohio State, both 10-1 and playing for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The rivals will meet for the 177th time in what has been called, The Game, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in a noon kickoff.

“They’ve just worked like crazy, daily, weekly, monthly. just rung everything out,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “This is everything they’ve been working for, playing for, to put themselves to be in this position.”

Ohio State has dominated the rivalry the last two decades and won the last eight games. The teams did not play last year after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan team forced the cancelation. The Wolverines were 2-4 last season and in an informal media poll take before this season were picked to finish fourth this fall. The Buckeyes, which boast the nation’s No. 1 overall and scoring offense, have won the last four Big Ten championships.

“Both teams have a lot on the line,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a true playoff in that sense, in the college football playoff world. I mean, this is the start of the playoffs. The team that wins will advance. The team that doesn’t, won’t. It is that and it’s also the big game, The Game, the rivalry.”

Harbaugh, who famously guaranteed a win at Ohio State and backed it up when he was the Wolverines’ quarterback in 1986, is 0-5 coaching against the Buckeyes. He was asked how often someone mentions beating Ohio State.

“As often as it is on my own mind,” Harbaugh said.

Last year, white flag GIFs and memes circulated on social media after Michigan canceled the game at Ohio State. ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit during a College Football Playoff show on the network suggested the possibility Michigan “waves the white flag” and ducks playing Ohio State.

Those comments drew the ire of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel who posted a video in which he said he “was infuriated by the insinuation that Michigan would do anything but play a football game.”

Herbstreit issued an apology for his comments later that night.

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross said Monday the Wolverines are not focused on what transpired last year but was asked his thoughts when it was circulating that Michigan was essentially ducking the Buckeyes and waving the white flag.

“As far as last year, it’s B.S. to be honest with you,” Ross said. “That’s the game we always have circled on our calendar and always want to play, and as a Michigan Wolverine, that’s a game you’d die for. Honestly, B.S., and it doesn’t matter this year. Right now is what matters.”

