Here's how you can be part of ESPN 'College GameDay' for OSU-UM

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is originating from Ann Arbor this weekend ahead of the Michigan-Ohio State game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and for those who wish to be part of the crowd, there’s a two-hour window.

The set will be on the corner of W. Stadium Blvd. and S. Main St., near Pioneer High School for the first two hours of the show that begins at 9 a.m. “GameDay” will then move inside Michigan Stadium for the final hour.

On Thursday and Friday, the set will be constructed at Stadium and Main.