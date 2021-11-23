Michigan kicker Jake Moody named Lou Groza Award finalist

Michigan kicker Jake Moody is one of three finalists foe the Lou Groza Award given to the nation’s top kicker.

Gabe Brkic of Oklahoma and Noah Ruggles of Ohio State are the other finalists.

Moody is third in the nation with 22 field goals made in 24 attempts. His 91.7% conversion rate is best in the FBS among kickers with both 20 attempts and a 50-yard field goal.

He has made all 44 extra-point attempts. Moody’s 110 points this season are fourth-most among kickers.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

