UM women’s soccer falls in OT, comes up just short of Final Four

The defense for the Michigan women's soccer team stood strong, again. Just not strong enough.

Florida State's Beata Olson, one of the top offensive players in the nation, scored with 55 seconds left in overtime as the Seminoles beat the Wolverines, 1-0, on Friday in Tallahassee, Florida, advancing to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.

The shot ended the Wolverines' season at 18-4-3. It was a season in which Michigan won its first Big Ten championship in more than 20 years and made the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

The Wolverines still haven't been to the College Cup, soccer's version of the Final Four.

More: Michigan women's soccer gets back to having fun, takes aim at national title

The overtime goal was the first allowed by Michigan since Nov. 4 in the Big Ten tournament. Michigan had shut out its first three opponents in the NCAA Tournament. The streak lasted more than 450 minutes.

Florida State, ranked No. 1 in the country, was held to only four shots on goal in regulation. The Seminoles had two goals disallowed in regulation, one on an offsides call and another on video review.

Michigan senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall was excellent again, even stopping a penalty kick, but the offense couldn't get much going, despite early good looks by seniors Raleigh Loughman and Nicki Hernandez early.

Florida State (20-1-2) advances to the College Cup to face either Arkansas or Rutgers, who were to play Friday night, in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Duke and Santa Clara were to play Friday night, and South Carolina and BYU will play Saturday.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984