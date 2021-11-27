Jim Harbaugh: UM's Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins belong in Heisman conversation

Ann Arbor — Michigan has never been a program to run campaigns for individual honors and trophies, but Jim Harbaugh used his postgame platform to push a couple of his players for Heisman Trophy consideration.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan’s premiere edge rusher, had seven tackles against Ohio State in Saturday's 42-27 upset. More importantly, he had three sacks to match his three-sack performance at Penn State two weeks ago.

Hutchinson, a two-time captain, now has 13 sacks and set Michigan’s single-season sack record, breaking the previous mark of 12 held by LaMarr Woodley and David Bowens. Hutchinson’s father, Chris, had 11 sacks during his All-American season in 1992, a total that now ranks third on the program's all-time list.

“It was crazy,” Hutchinson said. “I just really wanted to beat my dad. I went a little farther. It’s so cool and a moment I can’t wait to share with my dad.”

Harbaugh believes Hutchinson’s three sacks and running back Hassan Haskins’ five touchdowns against Ohio State should put them among the elite and in consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

“Aidan, his performance was also dominant, single-season sack record already,” Harbaugh said. “Definitely should be a strong consideration for the Heisman Trophy. One of those two players, Hassan or Aidan, would be our most valuable player.”

Michigan (11-1) won the Big Ten East Division title and will play Iowa, the West Division winner, for the Big Ten championship next Saturday in Indianapolis.

Michigan’s 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson was an honorary captain for the Ohio State game and went to midfield for the pregame coin toss with the captains.

Harbaugh also mentioned Andrew Vastardis, Brad Hawkins, Jake Moody, Brad Robbins, Andrew Stueber, Ryan Hayes, Ronnie Bell and Josh Ross as the group he refers to, along with Hutchinson and Haskins, as “the ones.”

“Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are," Harbaugh said. "And so many other guys. So many guys were committed, didn’t flinch, didn’t just fold at the slightest whiff of adversity. Just kept going, kept preparing, kept working. Where it shows is in the production, just the way that so many produced.”

