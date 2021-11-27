Live updates: Michigan football vs. Ohio State

It comes down to this.

Michigan plays host to Ohio State on Saturday, with an opportunity to exorcise some demons. Namely, an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, and landing its first berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. And, potentially, a spot in the College Football Playoff, which also would be a program first.

For the Wolverines (10-1, 7-1), it'll be a tall task. Ohio State boasts a prolific offense that leads the country in yards per game (559.9) and scoring (47.2) and is powered by a Heisman hopeful in quarterback C.J. Stroud and a stable of top-flight receivers.

Michigan counters with a defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in fewest yards per game (306.6, ninth) and points allowed (16-3, seventh).

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Ohio State at Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: Fox/950

► Line: Ohio State by 7½

► Records: No. 2 Ohio State 10-1 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 5 Michigan 10-1 (7-1)

► Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6 (Last: Nov. 29, 2019 — Ohio State 56, (at) Michigan 27)