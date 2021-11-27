Live updates: Michigan football vs. Ohio State
It comes down to this.
Michigan plays host to Ohio State on Saturday, with an opportunity to exorcise some demons. Namely, an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, and landing its first berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. And, potentially, a spot in the College Football Playoff, which also would be a program first.
For the Wolverines (10-1, 7-1), it'll be a tall task. Ohio State boasts a prolific offense that leads the country in yards per game (559.9) and scoring (47.2) and is powered by a Heisman hopeful in quarterback C.J. Stroud and a stable of top-flight receivers.
Michigan counters with a defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in fewest yards per game (306.6, ninth) and points allowed (16-3, seventh).
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.
Ohio State at Michigan
► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
► TV/radio: Fox/950
► Line: Ohio State by 7½
► Records: No. 2 Ohio State 10-1 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 5 Michigan 10-1 (7-1)
► Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6 (Last: Nov. 29, 2019 — Ohio State 56, (at) Michigan 27)