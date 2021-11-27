WOLVERINES

Live updates: Michigan football vs. Ohio State

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

It comes down to this.

Michigan plays host to Ohio State on Saturday, with an opportunity to exorcise some demons. Namely, an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, and landing its first berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. And, potentially, a spot in the College Football Playoff, which also would be a program first.

For the Wolverines (10-1, 7-1), it'll be a tall task. Ohio State boasts a prolific offense that leads the country in yards per game (559.9) and scoring (47.2) and is powered by a Heisman hopeful in quarterback C.J. Stroud and a stable of top-flight receivers.

Michigan counters with a defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in fewest yards per game (306.6, ninth) and points allowed (16-3, seventh).

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Ohio State at Michigan

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: Fox/950

Line: Ohio State by 7½

Records: No. 2 Ohio State 10-1 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 5 Michigan 10-1 (7-1)

Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6 (Last: Nov. 29, 2019 — Ohio State 56, (at) Michigan 27)

View Comments