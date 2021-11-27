Michigan's Blake Corum, Brad Hawkins appear on track to return vs. Ohio State

Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has missed the better part of the last three games with a right high ankle sprain, has been going through pregame work and looks ready to play.

Safety Brad Hawkins, who also has been out with a shoulder injury, is also going through warmups for today’s 117th meeting of Michigan and Ohio State in The Game. Both teams are 10-1 and the winner will advance to the Big Ten championship.

Live updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Having Corum back is anticipated to give the run game a boost, although it has run flawlessly with Hassan Haskins carrying the load, and last week at Maryland, freshman running back Donovan Edwards did damage in the pass game.

Ohio State has dominated the last two decades in the rivalry and has an eight-game winning streak against the Wolverines.

