Four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings commits to Michigan

Michigan has picked up a commitment for the 2023 class from four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings.

Starlings, from Benedictine in Richmond, Va., was among recruits who visited for the Michigan-Ohio State game. He committed Sunday night.

He is ranked 27th nationally at his position and third in Virginia by 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 310 pounder had offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Arizona State, Florida State, and Georgia, among others.

Michigan now has two commitments to the 2023 class. Starlings joins kicker Adam Samaha (Huron) who committed on Thanksgiving.

