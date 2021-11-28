UM Big Ten Championship Game tickets in high demand
If ticket demand is any indication, Michigan fans are eager to watch the Wolverines play in their first Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.
The Wolverines (11-1) defeated Ohio State, 42-27, last Saturday to win the Big Ten East Division title and advance to the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They will face West Division winner Iowa (10-2) in the 11th Big Ten championship.
Michigan was allotted 11,000 tickets to the game and received 23,000 requests, according to UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf on Sunday night. There are a wide range of ticket prices on StubHub, with the cheapest ticket $230 for a Terrace End Zone seat and the highest a Terrace Sideline seat for $7,000.
