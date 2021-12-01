Michigan lands commitment from Ethan Burke, edge rusher from Texas

Michigan has received a 2022 commitment from edge rusher Ethan Burke of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Burke, who announced his decision Wednesday via social media, had committed to Maryland to play lacrosse. He chose Michigan over offers from Baylor, Utah and Nebraska, among others. He visited Michigan last weekend for the Michigan-Ohio State game.

This season, Burke has 45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and has two forced fumbles, nine passes deflected and an interception. He is ranked No. 42 in the country among edge rushers in his class, and No. 105 overall in Texas.

Michigan now has 19 commitments for the 2022 class.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis