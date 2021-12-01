Michigan's Haskins, Stueber recognized on All-Big Ten first team

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins and right tackle Andrew Stueber have been named to the All-Big Ten first team. Four of Michigan’s offensive line starters were among those named to the first and second teams.

The All-Big Ten offensive team was released Wednesday. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year and Jake Moody was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year on Tuesday. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year as well as the awards for the top quarterback and freshman.

Michigan (11-1) is now No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Wolverines are coming off a 42-27 victory over Ohio State last Saturday to win the Big Ten East and will play Iowa, No. 13 in the CFP, for the Big Ten championship. Michigan has not won a Big Ten title since 2004. A win would advance the Wolverines to a national playoff semifinal.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the CFP rankings, Alabama is No. 3 and Cincinnati No. 4.

Left tackle Ryan Hayes, center Andrew Vastardis and right guard Zak Zinter were named to the All-Big Ten second team. The four offensive line representatives on the top two teams reflects the success the line has had in terms of not only the rushing attack but keeping defenders out of the backfield. The line has allowed nine sacks this season, which ranks first in the Big Ten and third nationally, and the Wolverines rank first nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed with 24.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and running back Blake Corum were named to the All-Big Ten third team.

The running backs and offensive line have helped lead Michigan achieve a successful rushing attack this season. The Wolverines rank No. 9 nationally, averaging 224.9 yards a game.

Haskins leads the Wolverines in rushing and has 1,232 yards on 244 carries and is averaging 102.7 yards a game, ranking him 19th nationally. His 18 rushing touchdowns lead the Big Ten and rank fifth nationally. Haskins is one touchdown from tying Ron Johnson’s program record set in 1968. Haskins leads the team in all-purpose yards with 1,326 (110.5 average).

McNamara has been steady leading the Michigan offense, which ranks 19th nationally, averaging 451.2 yards a game and is 13th in scoring (37.3). He has completed 64% of his 284 attempts for 2,301 yards and thrown for 14 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Corum missed the better part of the last month with a high ankle sprain suffered in the first quarter against Indiana on Nov. 6. e returned to play against Ohio State and this season has 865 yards rushing on 135 carries and 10 touchdowns. He is second in all-purpose yards with 1,306 in 10 games (130.6).

