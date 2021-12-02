Michigan football to wear patch to honor victims in Oxford High School shooting

The Michigan football team, which is preparing to play for the Big Ten championship on Saturday, will have a special patch on the players’ jerseys to honor the four victims of the Oxford High School shooting Tuesday, as well as the survivors and community.

Four students died and seven people were injured in the shooting by a 15-year-old student on Tuesday at Oxford High, according to authorities.

The patch features “TM 42” honoring Oxford football player Tate Myre, and four hearts that represent Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling. Michigan is playing Iowa for the Big Ten championship Saturday night, and, according to a photo from the program’s Twitter account, the players will wear the maize patch on the upper right of the jersey.

Shared at the end of the tweet: “We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong.

