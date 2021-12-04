Family of Oxford victim takes part in coin toss at Big Ten title game

Indianapolis — The parents and brothers of Tate Myre, the junior football player at Oxford High School who was one of four students killed this week in a mass shooting, were part of the coin toss before the Big Ten Championship Game.

Buck and Sheri Myre and their sons, Trent and Ty, wore Oxford Strong T-shirts and Oxford hats at the game.

University of Michigan players also are wearing patches to honor the victims. The patch features “TM 42” honoring Myre and his football jersey number, and four hearts that represent the four victims.

Myre, 16, was one of four Oxford High School students who died Tuesday after a fellow 15-year-old student allegedly went on a shooting rampage at the school. Seven other people were injured, including a teacher.

Myre was a football player and an honor roll student at the school. He died in a patrol car as a sheriff's deputy attempted to rush him to a hospital.

Hana St. Juliana,14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, also were killed.

Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the school, was arraigned Wednesday on 24 criminal charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths.

