Live updates: Michigan football vs. Iowa, Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan is taking aim at history on Saturday night.

Michigan (11-1) takes on Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A victory would earn the Wolverines (11-1) their first Big Ten title since 2004, but also send them to their first College Football Playoff in program history.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Michigan is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, following a 42-27 victory last weekend over Ohio State.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Michigan vs. Iowa

► Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Fox/950

► Line: Michigan by 10½