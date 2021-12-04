'We rolled the dice': Michigan makes San Diego State pay for long-range gambles

Ann Arbor — When San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher was devising the game plan for Saturday’s contest at Michigan, he had several keys to the game.

Winning the free-throw war was one of them. Coming out on top in the battle of the boards was another. One item that wasn’t on the list was running the Wolverines off the 3-point line, particularly sophomore center Hunter Dickinson.

Heading into the matchup, the numbers favored Dutcher’s thinking. Michigan was shooting 29.4% from 3-point range and averaging five made 3-pointers per game. Only one player — fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks — was a proven deep threat who was taking and making a lot of outside shots at a high percentage.

The strategy ultimately backfired as Michigan dialed it in from deep, shooting a season-best 55% from beyond the arc and draining a season-high 11 3-pointers in the 72-58 victory.

“Taking away the 3 was not one of the (keys). That was intentional, to try to pay attention to Dickinson in the low post, to double him,” Dutcher said. “We rolled the dice. They made a lot of 3s today and that always wins college games.

“As a whole, we're pretty good at 3-point defense. I don't think we give up more than five a game when we concentrate on that. We had a different set of thoughts this game. We were going to give them some 3s. To their credit, they stepped up and made them.”

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan did most of the long-range damage, making a season-high four 3-pointers. Brooks added a couple deeps balls while senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II each knocked down one.

The most unexpected production came from Dickinson, who buried all three of his 3-point attempts after entering the game 1-for-9 for his career.

“Hunter has been working in practice on all parts of his game,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “The opportunity was there. He just took full advantage of it.”

San Diego State opted to leave Dickinson mostly unattended and weakly contested all three of his long-range shots. His first deep ball came on a pick-and-pop play with freshman guard Frankie Collins and capped a 14-3 spurt where Michigan made four 3-pointers in less than three minutes.

Dickinson's second 3-pointer came on a pick-and-pop play with Brooks in the final seconds of the first half, quelling San Diego State’s momentum after it had erased a 10-point deficit and taken a one-point lead.

His last 3-pointer came off another feed from Brooks and gave Michigan its largest lead, 69-48, with 3:32 left to play. On the play, he acted like was coming up to set a screen but stopped at the top of the key, received a bounce pass and immediately hoisted the shot.

“Dude has been a beast since I've known him,” San Diego State guard Matt Bradley said. “It didn't surprise me one bit. He's a talented player.”

Old stomping grounds

Saturday marked the first time Dutcher, a former longtime Michigan assistant who recruited Howard and was on the 1989 national title team staff, set foot inside Crisler Center since he left for San Diego State over two decades ago.

Dutcher said it wasn’t a weird feeling walking back into the arena he called home for 10 seasons because of how much it has changed.

“It's not the same building. It's not the same place I left in 1998,” he said. “Michigan did a great job rebuilding this place, making it new. I didn't get to see much of it. I saw the court, but I didn't get on the concourse. I didn't see the practice facility. This is a work trip. There will be another time when I come back, and I'll let Juwan show me around.”

Dutcher added when he saw the 1989 national championship banner hanging from the rafters, the only thing he could think of is how badly he wants to win one for the Aztecs.

“That's where all my energy and effort is right now is to try to build on what Steve Fisher started,” Dutcher said. “We want to hang one ourselves, but it was good to see one that I was a part of. I know how hard they are to get.”

Diabate exits

Freshman forward Moussa Diabate wasn’t feeling well and exited the game with 12:45 left in the first half. Soon after, he went back to the locker room and never returned to the bench the rest of the game.

“Unfortunately, on our campus a lot of our student-athletes as well as students in general are getting sick,” Howard said. “Some are catching the flu bug, and I'm not saying that's what he has, but I knew that his temperature was a little bit high coming in.

“He's such a competitor. He wanted to be out there for his teammates, and he tried for the first seven minutes of the ball game. But if they say he can't go in the second half, that means there's something wrong. I just hope he gets better.”

After Diabate checked out, Dickinson picked up the slack and was on the floor the remainder of the game, logging a career-high 39 minutes.

