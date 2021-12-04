Michigan ready to face Iowa for Big Ten crown, Corum active in warmups

Indianapolis — All week the Michigan players said they had celebrated the win over Ohio State for 24 hours and then turned the focus to Iowa and the Big Ten championship.

Soon, the Wolverines (11-1) will have an opportunity to show there’s no hangover from that Big Ten East-clinching win that advanced them to the title game to face Iowa (10-2) Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and a win against the Hawkeyes will send the Wolverines to the four-team national playoff.

This is the 11th Big Ten Championship Game and Michigan’s first appearance. The program has not won a Big Ten title since 2004.

The Big Ten is expecting an all-time attendance record, breaking the record of 66,985 set in 2015 when Michigan State defeated Iowa, 16-13. All tickets, suites and VIP packages were sold out.

Both teams enter this game with strong defenses. Iowa leads the nation with 22 interceptions and is third with 28 forced turnovers. Michigan is ranked No. 14 in total defense, allowing 319.2 yards per game and is eighth in scoring allowing an average 17.2 points.

Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo lead the team with a combined 24 sacks. Hutchinson had three sacks against Ohio State last week and set the program single-season sack record with 13. Iowa is among the worst in the nation in sacks allowed with 31.

Running back Blake Corum, who returned last week against Ohio State after missing the better part of three games because of a high ankle sprain, has been going through warmups.

