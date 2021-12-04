Michigan storms to Big Ten title, eyes College Football Playoff

Indianapolis — Now, it’s on to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, a week after beating rival Ohio State to win the Big Ten East Division, walloped Iowa 42-3 to win the Big Ten championship in its first title game appearance before a record crowd of 67,183. This is the Wolverines’ first Big Ten title since 2004.

The Wolverines are now 12-1 and after entering the weekend No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings are assured of a spot in the Final Four. The semifinal teams and their rankings will be revealed Sunday.

Michigan scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 1-yard run by freshman running back Donovan Edwards with 1:25 left. The drive was set up by an interception from safety Caden Kolesar.

On the Wolverines' previous possession, they scored on a one-handed catch by tight end Erick All with just more than five minutes left. That swelled the Wolverines’ lead to 35-3. Earlier in the drive, All caught a 38-yard pass from Cade McNamara.

Early in the fourth quarter, Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson got his second punt block of the year, setting things up at Iowa 36-yard line. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker made a tremendous catch on a pass from McNamara, grabbing it with his left hand and pulling it in to the 1-yard line. Hassan Haskins then scored on the 1-yard rush for a 28-3 lead. It was Haskins’ second score of the game and 20th of the season which set the Michigan single-season rushing touchdown record.

The Wolverines opened the second half after the defense held Iowa with a pivotal offensive drive to take a 21-3 lead. Michigan drove 82 yards on 10 plays and used 5:04 and had a key play from McNamara to Schoonmaker for 27 yards to the Iowa 4-yard line. Haskins ran for the 4-yard touchdown, his 19th of the season.

On the next drive, with Alex Padilla at quarterback for Iowa after taking over for Spencer Petras, the Hawkeyes reached the Michigan 8-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after a pressure from linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

Iowa’s offense has struggled all season and was anemic against the Michigan defense led by captains Josh Ross at linebacker and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had one sack bringing his single-season record total to 14.

Michigan built a 14-3 first-half lead with all the scoring in the first quarter. The Wolverines, after an initial three-and-out to start the game, responded with back-to-back big-play touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead.

The Wolverines entered the game with 10 scoring plays of over 50 yards and added two more early against Iowa. With freshman backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the game, Corum scored on a 67-yard run on the Wolverines’ second series. Corum had tremendous blocking on the touchdown run, including from McCarthy, who ran alongside on the Michigan sideline and managed to disrupt two defenders and helped keep Corum untouched.

Michigan built a 14-0 lead on some trickery when receiver Roman Wilson scored on a 75-yard pass from Edwards. It was Wilson’s third touchdown of the season.

But Michigan, which had 253 yards of offense against Iowa’s tough defense in the first half, was hardly electric in the second quarter in large part because of starting field position. The Wolverines’ average starting position was its own 19-yard line. Michigan’s first three drives in the second quarter started from its 8-yard line, 3-yard-line and 9-yard line in large part because of punt returner A.J.Henning’s decision to fair catch deep.

Iowa was 1-of-2 on field goals in the first half with Caleb Shudak making a 22-yarder after missing from 33 on the Hawkeye’s first possession of the game.

McNamara was 11-of-18 for 62 yards and an interception, his fourth of the season. Iowa entered the game leading the nation in interceptions with 22 and added two in the first half against the Wolverines, including a Hail Mary heave by McCarthy.

Iowa struggled offensively with 161 total yards, including 35 rushing. The Hawkeyes were 1-of-9 on third down.

