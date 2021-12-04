WOLVERINES

Watch: Highlights from Michigan vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

Michigan and Iowa are underway in Indianapolis. Follow the action below with all of the night's highlights.

Live updates: Michigan vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Cade McNamara celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter.

Donovan Edwards' throw puts Michigan up 14-0

J.J. McCarthy leads Blake Corum to end zone

Missed opportunities keep Iowa off scoreboard

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Michigan vs. Iowa

► Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Fox/950

► Line: Michigan by 10½

View Comments