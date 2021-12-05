'Game changer' Frankie Collins making his case for more minutes with Wolverines

Ann Arbor — Every time freshman guard Frankie Collins walks from the bench to the scorer’s table to check into the game, he’s smiling on the inside.

The reason?

“I’m so happy because I know I can come in and change the game,” Collins said.

For the second straight contest at Crisler Center, Collins did just that. He brought energy. He brought effort. He brought an aggressive edge on both ends of the floor.

In No. 24 Michigan’s 72-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday, Collins finished with eight points (3-for-7 shooting), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover in a career-high 24 minutes. On the surface, those numbers are modest and don’t tell the full story.

The stat that does? The Wolverines outscored the Aztecs by 17 points when Collins was on the floor. That ranked second on the team behind freshman forward Caleb Houstan’s plus-21 mark and was miles better than grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones’ minus-3 rating.

When Collins entered the game at the 12:45 mark with the score tied at 10, he wasted little time making a difference. Less than a minute into his shift, he snagged a defensive rebound, raced up the floor and blew by a San Diego State defender for a coast-to-coast layup.

Two possessions later, his defensive pressure forced a turnover near midcourt and led to a fast-break dunk. On the Wolverines’ next possession, he flung an on-target pass from Michigan’s half-court logo to the left corner for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer by senior forward Brandon Johns Jr.

Collins dished another assist on a pick-and-pop play to sophomore center Hunter Dickinson for a 3-pointer that capped a 14-3 spurt over a 2:19 span. By the time Collins went back to the bench at the 6:39 mark, Michigan (5-3) had built a 10-point lead during a stretch where it made seven of eight shots.

“He's willing to learn. He's always waiting his turn. And he's going to get better,” coach Juwan Howard said. “He's going to make mistakes, just like they all will, but it was nice to see that he came in with a level of fight.

“His quickness, his toughness and his energy definitely ignited us.”

It’s no secret the offense has been struggling during Michigan’s up-and-down start, with assistant coach Phil Martelli going as far as to describe it as a “root canal without Novocaine.” And it’s no secret point guard play has been part of the problem.

Jones is still going through an acclimation phase and the transition hasn’t been as seamless as many had hoped. The synergy between he and Dickinson is a work in progress. He’s been prone to foul trouble and turnovers. He’s struggled to produce at times, going scoreless for three straight halves at one point.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Martelli talked about the coaching staff wanting Jones to get lane touches, get the ball into the teeth of the defense and create offense off penetration, which is something Collins was able to do.

“Him and D.J. are two great guards. They both know the offense well,” Dickinson said. “We looked different out there (Saturday). We really guarded and ran the offense efficiently. We made hard cuts. We were physical. I think, just as a team, we were a lot different (Saturday) than in previous games.”

Rediscovering their defensive identity certainly had a lot to do with that. But so did Collins. Simply put, there’s a different look and feel to the offense when he’s on the floor.

The first half against San Diego State was a prime example. Michigan's offense was far from smooth as it slogged through one half-court possession after another with Jones at the point. The Wolverines turned it over twice and missed seven of their first 11 shots over the opening seven minutes.

But once Collins came in, Michigan started to play with better pace and seemingly kicked into another gear. And once he went out, it went right back to being a grind as the Wolverines went cold and watched their double-digit lead wither away.

It was a similar story in the home win over Tarleton State. With Jones running the show, Michigan got off to slow start and turned it over five times in the first five minutes. Then once Jones ran into early foul trouble and Collins took over, the offense started to pick up.

Collins knifed his way into the paint. He attacked the rim. He sprayed the ball all over the floor. He tallied six points and four assists in a 15-minute stint, transforming a tie game into a nine-point lead and making a case for an expanded role.

“It would mean a lot (to start), but right now we’re growing (as a team),” Collins said. “I mean, I'll just do whatever they tell me to do — starting, coming off the bench, being an eighth man, a seventh man, a sixth man, whatever.

“My goal is to always change the game, be a game changer.”

