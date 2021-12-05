Michigan is No. 2, will face Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals

Ann Arbor — Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face Georgia in the national championship semifinals.

The teams will meet Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl, the winner advancing to the national championship game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The pairings were announced Sunday during the CFP selection show.

Top seed Alabama and No. 4 seed Cincinnati will meet in the Cotton Bowl in the other semifinal.

Michigan is 12-1 after a 42-3 rout of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night before a record crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This is the Wolverines’ first Big Ten title since 2004.

Coming off its 42-27 victory over Ohio State on Nov. 27, Michigan rose to No. 2 in the CFP rankings. This has been a remarkable season for the Wolverines, unranked in the preseason coming off last year’s 2-4 record and picked in an informal media poll in July to finish fourth in the Big Ten East.

“I really think it was a consistent belief, really, from Week 1,” senior captain Aidan Hutchinson said after the Big Ten championship. “We saw what we were about against Western Michigan (in the season opener). I knew we had something special off the jump so really, the whole time, I knew we had something special.

“Just the way we built the team, the foundation, the high energy throughout the whole off season. I mean, that doesn't amount to wins, but it amounts to the culture and the investment of the guys on the team.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis