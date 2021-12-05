Win over Ohio State provided UM momentum to claim Big Ten crown

Indianapolis — Much of the conversation last week by college football pundits and talking heads was whether Michigan would have a letdown after finally beating big, bad Ohio State, which had dominated the rivalry the last two decades, including winning the last eight games.

The Wolverines said they stopped thinking about the win over the Buckeyes after 24 hours and turned the focus to Iowa and insisted they would not enter the Big Ten championship distracted by that victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Really, though, the win over Ohio State has stayed with them. It propelled them into the Big Ten Championship Game, which Michigan won, 42-3 in a rout against Iowa on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, and now into the College Football Playoff.

No, they weren’t dwelling on it. There would be no hangover. But the win gave them all sorts of confidence as they head into this postseason journey.

More: Watch: Highlights from Michigan vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game“As we got closer and closer to that Ohio State game, I mean, that was the big test for us I think,” two-time captain Aidan Hutchinson said. “And I think when we beat them, we knew, we're a really good football team, and we got a really good chance to win this next game because, Ohio State was a really talented team.

“Just beating Ohio State, just for everybody's mentals, everybody's minds, we overcame them and we were moving on to bigger and better things.”

Edwards for QB?

Michigan built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when freshman running back Donovan Edwards threw a 75-yard pass to Roman Wilson.

Harbaugh said the play had been installed earlier this season but was tucked away when Edwards missed two games with an ankle injury.

“As soon as we got into the left hash after the fourth play, we were going run that,” Harbaugh said. “And he's never missed on that throw. Sometimes he throws it off his left, his right foot. He's always on the move running when he throws it. And every time it's a dime. And Roman did a great job tracking it down.”

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was jokingly asked his evaluation of Edwards’ arm.

“He dropped dimes. I was shocked. He hasn't thrown a ball like that in practice, let me tell you, or else I might be second string,” McNamara said, laughing and drawing laughter. “He's just an extremely athletic player and, you know, he contributes to the offense in his unique way. Yeah. He's a gamer, I guess, with the arm. And he can pass.”

Edwards also had a touchdown run against Iowa.

Blocking is his thing

Receiver Cornelius Johnson got his second blocked punt of the season in the fourth quarter as it deflected off his left forearm.

That gave Michigan the ball at the Iowa 36-yard line and after a left-handed grab by Luke Schoonmaker on a 22-yard reception, Hassan Haskins scored on a 1-yard run to build a 28-3 lead.

More: Wojo: Wolverines pound their way to Big Ten title, intent on more

“I don't know how Cornelius Johnson was able to — he didn't look like he was near position to block that punt,” Harbaugh said. “But somehow he contorted and got his left arm and hand in there to block that punt.”

Against Northwestern earlier this season, he blocked first punt, the first time he had been put in a position to have that kind of impact.

Quotable

McNamara on the offense this season: “I love the identity that we've created on offense. Coach Harbaugh said (earlier this season) whether you travel through the air or on the ground, it doesn't matter, as long as we're scoring touchdowns. And I just love — the physicality of this offense I think is the greatest attribute.”

Quotable II

Hutchinson on defying preseason predictions. An informal media poll had Michigan finishing fourth in the Big Ten East: “I read a couple of those. A couple people in the crowd, I remember, their predictions for what we got. Man, we defied all expectations. Nobody thought we could do this. Nobody thought we could ever do this, especially not this season. And, man, we did it. And we did it in a very dominant fashion.”

Quotable III

Center Andrew Vastardis on where Michigan should be ranked among the top four teams in the College Football Playoff: “However it shakes down, we’re just excited to go out and play more football.”

