Courtney Morgan, Michigan director of player personnel, takes job with Washington

Courtney Morgan, Michigan's director of player personnel who played for the Wolverines and was hired in April, is now in the same role at Washington.

Morgan was hired by new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and will start immediately, a source confirmed Monday. Dave Mahler of Seattle's 950KJR was the first to report the hiring.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh brought in Morgan, a Los Angeles native, to beef up the program’s West Coast recruiting. Four of the Wolverines’ current commitments to the 2022 class are from California.

Morgan, a former Michigan offensive lineman (1999-2003) was the director of player personnel at Fresno State in 2020 and San Jose State in 2019. He also was director of player development at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and after that went into business.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis