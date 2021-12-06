Wolverines look to pick up the pace as Big Ten play gets underway

Ready or not, the Big Ten season is here.

For Michigan, Tuesday’s conference opener at Nebraska marks the start of its pursuit for a second straight regular-season championship and the beginning of its title defense. That latter view, though, depends on whom you ask.

“That (stuff) was last season, man. It’s a new season,” coach Juwan Howard said Monday. “Everyone is going for the Big Ten title in 2021-22.

“We're looking forward to the challenge. It starts on the road and there's no other better place to do it. …We're going to roll up our sleeves and bring our lunch pails and hard hats and compete.”

The Wolverines will also be looking to bring better pace as they kick off conference play, which is something that has been lacking throughout much of the team’s 5-3 start.

They took a step in the right direction in Saturday’s win over San Diego State. The offense was smoother than it has been in recent games and Michigan averaged 1.06 points per possession in one of its better showings of the season.

“It was very inspiring to watch just the pace of the game, the pace of our offense,” Howard said. “It was great to see that what we practiced have a great carryover and then continue to see the growth and what's happening game by game. The guys really got out and really were dialed in to what makes us special.”

Last week, assistant coach Phil Martelli noted that the offense has been "grinding" and there hasn’t been much flow. Turnovers, poor outside shooting, cluttered minds and a crowded court have all been contributing factors.

During the lopsided loss at North Carolina, Martelli recalled thinking to himself that the Wolverines needed to get up and down the floor, they needed to up the pace. Instead, they sputtered along much of the way and averaged 0.78 points per possession.

“At Carolina we scored 27 points in the first half. That's not who we are,” Martelli said. “We have a one-second hold rule. You get the ball and you have one second to make your read. You either dribble, pass or shoot in that moment. But we right now we have an extra dribble, we have an extra look and we’re trying to be too fine, too exact.”

To reach the desired pace — something that “keeps us up at night,” Martelli said — he noted there’s not one quick fix. The Wolverines must improve their defensive rebounding and become a better defensive team. Then there also needs to be a commitment from the coaching staff and the players.

“The coaches have to insist on it every single time and the players have to commit to acknowledging when they can't make that pace and take themselves out of the game so we can get a fresher body in there,” Martelli said. “Straight up, it's a commitment. It's a commitment to insist upon a sprint every single time down the floor.”

Martelli expressed confidence that the Wolverines will eventually get there, citing the drill work the team is doing and the character of the players, and they won’t need to rely on an unenjoyable, grind-it-out style of play.

According to Howard, playing with pace has been a focus the moment the team first got together for summer workouts in July and has been a work in progress since.

“It takes time to develop a lot of our read-and-react type of situations that we look for within our transition as well as overall in our offense, half-court sets,” Howard said. “I don't expect for our guys to pick it up right away, especially when you talk about guys who come from different systems, whether it's from a different program on a collegiate level or from a high school level.

“We all want instant results. But as we continue to keep building it and growing it, we will get better and better game by game and day by day in practice.”

Diabate's status

Howard didn’t provide much of an update regarding freshman forward Moussa Diabate, who was feeling sick and exited Saturday’s game midway through the first half.

However, it didn’t sound encouraging that Diabate would be making the trip to Nebraska with the team.

“I just pray that he gets healthy. I'm not concerned about how fast he gets back on the floor to play,” Howard said. “I want Moussa to return when he’s 110% healthy. There's no rush to get him back.”

After Saturday’s game, Howard noted Diabate’s temperature was running high heading into the contest and that there was a flu bug going around on campus.

According to a Michigan spokesperson, Diabate’s illness is non-COVID related and senior walk-on guard Brandon Wade also hasn't been feeling well.

Michigan at Nebraska

► Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

► TV/radio: ESPN2/950

► Records: Michigan 5-3; Nebraska 5-4, 0-1 Big Ten

► Outlook: Michigan has won five straight in the series and 15 of the past 16 meetings between the teams. The Wolverines have also won six of the last seven matchups in Lincoln. …Freshman guard Bryce McGowens leads Nebraska in scoring (17.3 points) and rebounding (6.9). The Cornhuskers are coming off back-to-back road losses at N.C. State (104-100 in 4OT) and Indiana (68-55).