Michigan cruises past Nebraska in Big Ten opener, 102-67

Lincoln, Neb. — Before Michigan even took the floor for its Big Ten opener, it suffered a big loss.

Freshman forward Moussa Diabate, a blossoming piece of the rotation who recently moved into the starting lineup, didn’t make the trip to Nebraska due to a non-COVID related illness.

That mattered little as senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II picked up the slack and the Wolverines continued their dominance over the Cornhuskers with a 102-67 win Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Williams scored a career-high 22 points and Johns tied his career high with 20 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Michigan (6-3, 1-0), which shot 51.3% from the field (39-for-76) and made a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan finished with 16 points and four made 3-pointers, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds, and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks added 10 points.

After dominating the first half and leading by as much as 21, the Wolverines kept their foot on the gas and used a collective effort to maintain their large advantage despite running into early foul trouble in the second half.

Even though Michigan had no answer for Alonzo Verge Jr., who single-handedly carried Nebraska’s offense and cut the deficit to 59-44 with 14:05 left, the one-man show wasn’t enough.

The Wolverines continued to pull away, with their defense fueling their offense. A turnover by Nebraska led to a Brooks 3-pointer in transition. Back-to-back steals on consecutive possessions led to fast-break layups for Houstan and Williams, making it 71-49 with 11:56 remaining.

Michigan kept pouring it on as it kept raining 3s. The Wolverines drained four deep balls during a three-minute stretch – two from Houstan and one apiece from freshman guard Kobe Bufkin and Williams – to put the game well out of reach, 87-56, with 7:39 left.

The Wolverines took their largest lead, 100-65, at the 1:41 mark on a dunk from Bufkin as they rolled to their sixth straight win over the Cornhuskers.

Verge scored 31 but received little help for Nebraska (5-5, 0-2), which shot 31.9% from the field (23-for-72), finished 5-for-35 from 3-point range and has lost 16 of the past 17 meetings between the teams.

Johns looked rejuvenated from the jump while filling in for Diabate. Johns was assertive and effective and tied his season high of seven points less than four minutes into the game. He drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key, finished over a defender with a left-handed hook and drew a foul that led to two free throws as Michigan took an 11-8 lead with 15:50 left in the first half.

Meanwhile, Dickinson picked up from where he left off against San Diego State as his size and length bothered Nebraska and he kickstarted a 26-7 run. He backed down his defender for three easy buckets in the paint – finishing with his right hand on the last – and splashed a 3-pointer. He found Williams out of a double-team for an open 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 26-15 at the 9:27 mark.

The Wolverines continued to get contributions from an array of sources during the spurt. After freshman guard Frankie Collins appeared to roll his ankle and limped off the court, sophomore guard Zeb Jackson checked in and made an instant impact. He drove and dished to Williams for a layup and followed that with a 3-pointer to force a Nebraska timeout.

After grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones capped the big run with a 3-pointer, the deep balls continued to fall. The Wolverines hit three long-range shots within a 96-second span, the last coming from Johns to widen the gap to 45-24 at the 4:01 mark.

That was the start of strong first-half finish by Johns. He scored the final nine points for Michigan, drawing fouls on two offensive rebounds that led to four free throws and throwing down a two-handed dunk for a 51-32 cushion at the break.

