Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wins Broyles Award

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, in his third season with the Wolverines. has been named the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top college football assistant.

Gattis is the second Michigan assistant to win the award, joining Jim Herrmann, who directed the Wolverines’ defense during the 1997 national championship season. The other finalists this season were, Jeff Grimes (offense, Baylor), Jim Knowles (defense, Oklahoma State), Dan Lanning (defense, Georgia) and Warren Ruggiero (offense, Wake Forest).

It has been a busy week of awards as Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the conference and AP vote, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, fresh off winning his first Big Ten championship sending the Wolverines to their first national playoff, are finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award announced Tuesday. And Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, a day after becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist, is a finalist for the Lott Impact award which honors a football athlete for his on- and off-the-field contributions.

Gattis’ offense ranks in the top-20 nationally in 10 categories, including first in tackles for loss allowed and third in sacks allowed. Michigan is 10th in rushing (223.8) and 13th in scoring (37.7 points).

More: MSU's Walker shares AP Big Ten Offensive POY; UM's Hutchinson top defender

Michigan has been balanced this season, also passing for an average 228.1 yards a game. The Wolverines have run 906 offensive plays for 5,875 yards, an average of 6.5 yards per play. U-M is averaging 451.9 yards per contest, which ranks 18th nationally and second in the Big Ten.

Tucker, Harbaugh finalists

Harbaugh and Tucker are among 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award annually presented by the Football Writers Association of America. The other finalists are: Blake Anderson (Utah State), Dave Aranda (Baylor), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois), Billy Napier (Louisiana), Pat Narduzzi (Pitt), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten championship, the program’s first conference title since 2004, and their first berth in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, 12-1, has won 12 games for just the third time in school history, equaling the victory totals of the 1905 and 1997 teams.

Tucker, in his second season at MSU, led the Spartans to a 10-2 record after many college football analysts in the preseason predicted the Spartans would finish toward the bottom of the Big Ten. MSU will face Pitt in the Peach Bowl On Dec. 30.

The Wolverines are No. 2 in the final CFP rankings and will face No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl national semifinal on Dec. 31. The 2021 winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

Hutchinson in hunt

Hutchinson, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is one of our finalists for the Lott along with Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Jordan Davis (Georgia). The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner will be announced at their 18th annual event on Dec. 12. Hutchinson also is a finalist for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year, the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Senior CLASS Award.

The two-time captain is attending the National Football Foundation’s award banquet Tuesday in Las Vegas where he will be honored as a National Scholar-Athlete.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis