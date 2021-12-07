MSU's Walker shares AP Big Ten Offensive POY; UM's Hutchinson top defender

The individual awards keep coming for Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Walker is the Associated Press Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and co-Offensive Player of the Year. Hutchinson, announced as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists Monday night, is the Defensive Player of the Year. He set a program single-season record with 14 sacks. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud shared the Offensive Player of the Year award with Walker.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is the AP Big Ten Coach of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. He received one more vote than second-place finisher Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.

Walker, who is second nationally averaging 136.3 yards a game, was named a unanimous first-team running back. He had generated considerable Heisman Trophy buzz this season but was not included among the finalists. Michigan’s Hassan Haskins, who has 1,288 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, a program single-season record, also was voted first team. He scored twice in Michigan’s Big Ten championship win over Iowa last Saturday.

On special teams, Michigan’s Jake Moody, named the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year, is on the first team, along with MSU’s Jayden Reed as the all-purpose player.

Hutchinson was unanimous first team defensive line, and David Ojabo, who has 11 sacks, is first-team at linebacker.

The AP second-team offense features Michigan right tackle Andrew Stueber and center Andrew Vastardis. On defense, Michigan State tackle Jacob Slade is second team as is Michigan defensive back Dax Hill

Here are the complete AP All-Big Ten first and second teams:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis.

WR — Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Sr., San Ysidro, California.

OT— Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, 6-5, 315, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, So., Park Ridge, Illinois.

OG — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Cincinnati.

OG — Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, 6-4, 310, Sr., Columbus, Wisconsin.

C — u-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 290, Jr., Solon, Iowa.

TE — Austin Allen, Nebraska, 6-9, 255, Jr., Aurora, Nebraska.

QB — u-C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland Empire, California.

RB — u-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tennessee.

RB — Hassan Haskins, Michigan, 6-1, 220, Sr., St. Louis.

PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-1, 211, Sr., Northville, Michigan.

All-purpose — Jayden Reed, Michigan State, 6-0, 185, Jr., Naperville, Illinois.

Defense

DE — u-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Michigan.

DE — George Karlaftis, Purdue, 6-4, 275, Jr., West Lafayette, Indiana.

DT — Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Sr., Las Vegas.

DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, 6-4, 326, Sr., Owings Mills, Maryland.

LB — Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 251, Jr., Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

LB — David Ojabo, Michigan, 6-5, 250, Jr., Aberdeen, Scotland.

LB — Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, 6-2, 236, Sr., Deer Park, Illinois.

CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, 6-1, 194, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa.

CB — Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 6-0, 197, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama.

S — Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Pittsburgh.

S — Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200, Jr., Orlando, Florida.

P — Jordan Stout, Penn State, 6-3, 209, Sr., Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 184, Sr., Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

WR — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 192, Jr., Austin.

OT — Andrew Stueber, Michigan, 6-7, 338, Sr., Darien, Connecticut.

OT — Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-9, 380, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

OG — Blaise Andries, Minnesota, 6-6, 335, Sr., Marshall, Minnesota.

OG — Kyler Schott, Iowa, 6-2, 294, Sr., Coggon, Iowa.

C — Andrew Vastardis, Michigan, 6-3, 294, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

TE — Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 244, Sr., Madison, Wisconsin.

QB — Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, 6-3, 210, Sr., Long Grove, Illinois.

RB — TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, 5-10, 215, Fr., Hopewell, Virginia.

RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, 6-2, 238, Fr., Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

PK — Caleb Shudak, Iowa, 5-8, 178, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa.

All-purpose — Charlie Jones, Iowa, 6-0, 188, Sr., Deerfield, Illinois.

Defense

DE — Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State, 6-3, 256, Sr., Silver Spring, Maryland.

DE — Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, 6-4, 267, Sr., Zeeland, Michigan.

DT — Jacob Slade, Michigan State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Lewis Center, Ohio.

DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 317, Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin.

LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 243, Jr., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

LB — Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 232, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1, 230, Sr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CB — Matt Hankins, Iowa, 6-0, 185, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

CB — Denzel Burke, Ohio State, 6-1, 192, Fr., Scottsdale, Arizona.

S — Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1, 205, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

S — Daxton Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

P — Adam Korsak, Rutgers, 6-2, 180, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, and C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Newcomer of the Year — Kenneth Walker, Michigan State.

Coach of the Year — Mel Tucker, Michigan State.

u-Unanimous selection

